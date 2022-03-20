From Britney Spears to Chenoa: in the midst of chaos, the carefree aesthetic of the 2000s returns | The weekly country

There is no exact record of how and when it started. There isn’t even a consensus on purpose. It could be Britney Spears’s viral campaign for the tutelary emancipation or Paris Hilton’s cooking show on Netflix. Maybe the reboot from the teen classic gossip-girl or replacement of The OC on HBO Max. Also the announcement of the third installment of A very legal blonde or the fifth of scream. Perhaps the return of bennifer or the mockery that Kim Kardashian herself made in saturday nightlife of the sex-tape that launched her to fame. Even that video clip of the Brutal by Olivia Rodrigo, in which she appears in the same Roberto Cavalli minidress that Britney wore to the 2003 American Music Awards gala. Let it not be said that there were no reasons. Scholars of the phenomenon place its beginnings at the beginning of 2020, just when the coronavirus was installed in our lives, and speak of a second wave in 2021, after confirming the commercial possibilities. Although there are those who go back to 2014, the first time that the term took on a new meaning. It happened on Tumblr, once a popular microblogging social network, and then it alluded to nothing more than a stream of images of Bratz dolls, bubblegum pink flip phones, accessories bling bling and Lindsay Lohan GIFs on Bad Girlsthe film that became a cult title in 2004, and Megan Fox licking a lighter in Jennifer’s Body (2009). Teenagers sharing memories of their not so distant childhoods. #Y2K, they tagged the posts, referring to the acronym —year two thousand, year 2000 in English—in SMS language that designated the computer virus that was going to turn the new millennium upside down, so that there would be no loss. Associated with fashion, today the hashtags around 500 million views on TikTok and is the biggest claim on the Depop trading platform (30 million users, 90% under 26). No, there is also no record or consensus on when such a mania will subside dosmilera.

Presentation of Blumarine in Milan. Victor VIRGILE (Getty Images)

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Amy Graves (Getty Images)

It has been at least a couple of years since the aesthetics of the first decade of the two thousand roamed freely through collections of all kinds and conditions, from the ready-to-wear from luxury to mass consumption chains, endorsed by the generational discourse of some creators who defend the validity of their memories of youth. “Is the nostalgia for our early-20th-century childhood culture less cool than the more assumed fixation for the 1970s and 1980s?” asked French designer Olivier Rousteing (36) when presenting his proposal for spring- summer 2020 at Balmain. It was a rhetorical question, of course, implicitly answered by the business: there is no bad homesickness when it comes to financial results. Especially in troubled times. “Unsure about the future, fashion takes refuge in its past. This is always the case in periods of global crisis, such as a pandemic”, explains Andrew Groves, Professor of Design at the University of Westminster in London. It is possible that for the industry the Y2K fever does not mean more than another asset of the so-called economy of nostalgia, but for the centennial youth, remembering the first two thousand responds above all to the need to find refuge in something that is calming, recognizable, in the face of oppressive post-pandemic reality. In a society that can no longer afford such blatant pop superficiality, such an anachronistic value system and distant cultural references feel strangely familiar. The question now is not to turn such an attack of longing into an (another) problem.

Emporio Armani fall-winter show, also in Milan. Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

Asap Rocky and Rihanna, at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. Victor Boyko (Getty Images)

“Dirtier, sluttier, sexier!” Nicola Brognano enthusiastically described Blumarine’s fall-winter 2021-2022. Italian from Calabria, 32 years old, in 2020 agreed to the creative direction of the firm founded by Anna Molinari with the mission of making it relevant again. And, indeed, there were Britney-style crystal-embellished pubic-waist pants, Cristina Aguilera’s candy-colored jackets and corsets, and even the butterfly-shaped tops and accessories (Y2K symbol par excellence) popularized by Mariah Tortoiseshell. What no one expected, however, is that he would repeat in his efforts the reviled forms of two decades ago, when calling a girl “fat”, “drug” or “slut” —as the tabloids of the time branded their famous prey. — defined social relations. A manual of toxic behavior collected in Bad Girls, in which Lindsay Lohan came of age. “These types of stories are what have given us the current perspective to face the behavior of others in community, deciding who seems Bad person and who good. A particularly severe judgment when applied to women, who have always been measured with a much higher rod of cruelty”, exposes the American trans writer Jude Ellison, author of Trainwreck: The Women We Love to Hate, Mock and Fear… and Why (Trainwreck: The women we love to hate, mock and fear… and why; Melville House, 2016), the book that accounts for the mythology of the earless banner that the title refers to and that defines a deeply misogynistic period.

The singer Chenoa, at the concert for the ninth anniversary of Fan Club. Gorka Lejarcegi

Designs by Collina Strada. IMAXTREE.COM

The forgotten years of feminism, it is said of the historical moment that includes the acronym Y2K. A decade in which everyone was invited to the public stoning party of some girls who just wanted to have a good time. bimbosthey were called, an old pejorative term applicable to hot aunt but fair of lights, frivolous and unconscious attitude. Rich heiresses like Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky de Ella; former Disney jerk princesses of Britney Spears and Cristina Aguilera; daughters of, like Nicole Richie; or rising stars like Mischa Barton and Hilary Duff. The scenario that was plotted for them was one of absolute harassment and demolition, a lynching instigated by a generalist press in which a certain policy of information evasion was imposed after the 9/11 attacks and the nascent blogosphere bubble, from which digital media expressly for ridicule and derision that their male counterparts did not receive. Remember that Chenoa cornered in the doorway of her house, tearful and in a tracksuit, her suffering made a joke of her because David Bisbal had left her, the revenge of the cobra. In late 2020, she took a mirror selfie in a crop top and the same low-rise flared jeans she wore to the casting of TO 1. The one who doesn’t exorcise the demons from him is because she doesn’t want to. Or you can not, that there are still sequels that drag.

Tom Ford fashion show in New York. Victor VIRGILE (Getty Images)

For that matter, the centennials that have spurred size revival they do not seem to acknowledge the misogynist terrorism of those days. The paradox is that, knowing the sociopolitical sensitivity that they expend, it has been the members of generation Z who fly the Y2K flag. Although it is understood: extrapolating aesthetics while ignoring the ethics of a conflictive era is an operation that only the first generation of digital natives could undertake, in part because rehabilitating such violent values ​​in times of awakening consciences can only be done by those who participate in that culture woke up. There is also, of course, the moral justification for sustainable purchasing. And even racial reparation, that the styles dosmileros crop top, jacket, pants or skirt to the hip and accessories bling bling they would have actually been an expression of the original identity of young African-American women, brought to life by Beyoncé, TLC, En Vogue or Brandy. Be that as it may, keeping track of them has never been easier than this season, played on red carpets by celebs from the likes of Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Rosalía and invoked on the catwalks by Casey Cadwallader’s millennial Mugler, revitalized Roberto Cavalli who designs Fausto Puglisi, the new Lanvin by Bruno Sialelli, the inclusive LaQuan Smith and Collina Strada, the Spanish Roberto Torretta and Teresa Helbig, and even Tom Ford and Chanel. And, beware, because they will have a continuation next autumn-winter, at the insistence of Blumarine, Emporio Armani, Fendi and Miu Miu, which prolongs the impact of its celebrated set of jacket and miniskirt jibarized in a country club version. There is consensus on this: the Y2K effect remains for a while.