Fortnite would have a Doctor Strange skin according to leaks | Battle Royale | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Cinema | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe Marvel found in Fortnite the perfect window to connect with your target audience. At the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame”, the producer worked with Epic Games in the development of an event in the Battle Royale where Thanos would appear.

Well, it seems that a new hero joins the shooter. We have already had Spider-Man after the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and everything indicates that an event will be held in May for the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

the data miner HYPEX shared the silhouette of a mysterious hero wearing a cape. Unfortunately, the image is only a profile from behind, you cannot see his face or hands.

He has almost the same profile as Benedict Cumberbatch in his role as Doctor Strange. However, there is a detail that is striking and could be a leak of what we will see in the film.

On his back he carries the book of Vishanti, which has a long list of spells. Is it a nod to a match between the magic exposed in Vishanti against Scarlet Witch’s Darkhold?

POSSIBLE FIRST LOOK AT THE DR STRANGE SKIN 👀 pic.twitter.com/bXrM2WeY85 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 19, 2022

