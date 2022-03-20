Fortnite will donate the proceeds of the new season to Ukraine

Support for Ukraine has been a constant among all the big companies in the West and Epic Games announced today that all profits for the period between March 20 and April 3 in Fortnite will go to humanitarian aid for those affected by the war..

This is a period that is by no means trivial. Precisely today, March 20, the new season begins battle royaleso these two weeks should be the busiest trading period since early Decemberwhen the third chapter began.

today many will be released skinsbut the most important thing is that the new battle pass will arrive. For a moderate economic cost you can unlock cosmetics throughout the season simply by playing, but the disbursement is made exclusively on the day of purchase, so all that money will go to Ukraine.

On their website they have detailed the four organizations with which they are collaborating to transfer this aid. They are ‘Direct Aid’, the ‘United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)’, the ‘United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP)’ and the ‘UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)’.

They have also explained that they will not wait for the funds from the purchases to arrivebut as soon as are informed of a transaction, record it and send the funds to the aforementioned organizationsthus avoiding the small delay that can occur in some types of purchases.

What they have also emphasized is that this applies to real money purchases made. That is, the Packs of V-Bucks purchased will count, even if they are not spent during the same period. Purchases made with V-Bucks that players already had previously will not.

In addition, purchases in physical stores and Microsoft earnings in the Microsoft Store will also be added. On the part of Epic Games they emphasize that, to calculate the profits, they include the entire purchase price, but subtract taxes, third-party platform fees, refunds, returns and returns. Microsoft, for its part, also discounts billing expenses, bandwidth costs and operating costs.