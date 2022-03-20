Fortnite Training Camp challenges and missions: solutions and rewards

The challenges and missions from Training ground of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 03/20/2022. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2: Training Camp challenges and missions

Phase 1 of 3 – Complete sprinting training (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Complete climbing training (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Complete sliding training (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

The Boot Camp challenge set is a small tutorial that asks us to perform simple actions, and give a lot of experience.

Phase 1 of 3 – Complete sprint training

We use the new sprint

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must sprint for a total of five seconds. This is achieved by pressing the left stick on consoles, or Right Shift on PC. We can also enable the auto sprint option in the options.

Phase 2 of 3 – Complete Climbing Training

To climb ledges, we have to sprint and then jump

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must sprint and then jump and hold the jump button / key to be able to climb a high ledge. As we say, first we have to sprint, and then climb ledges that are approximately twice the height of our character. If we have done it right, we will see yellow arrows and our character will automatically climb the ledge and climb it. We must do this three times in total.

Phase 3 of 3 – Complete the sliding training

We slide across the floor

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must slide along the ground for a total of twenty meters. For this, we first sprint, and then hold down the crouch button/key for a while. The default on consoles is to press the right stick. We will complete the mission when we have slid a total of twenty meters (they do not have to be consecutive).

complete these Boot Camp challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.