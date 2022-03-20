Fortnite confirmed the date and time of the release of Season 2

After an intense wait by the fans, Epic Games confirmed the date and time that the period of inactivity will begin to start the new season.





Finally, Epic Games announced the long-awaited news expected by battle royale users. The launch of Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite already has a confirmed date and time. Next, we tell you everything about the premiere of the new season, which will come with news?







When does Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3 start?

This March 19, 2022, Epic Games confirmed through the official Twitter account of Fortnite_ES the exact date and time in which the downtime will begin and then start Season 2 of the battle royale.

As announced by the company, the period of inactivity will begin at 4, Argentina time1, Mexico time and 8 in Spain on Sunday March 20 2022. Please note that matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the set time in each region.

What is known about the final event of Fortnite Season 1?

As we anticipated before, Epic Games did not schedule any events to end Season 1Chapter 3 of Fortnite. This situation is totally atypical since the company has accustomed its fans to experiencing spectacular season closures: recitals, collaborations and shows.

News of Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite

So far, the developer has not revealed any information regarding the content that will arrive in the new season of the battle royale. Despite this, as happens at the beginning of the Season, it is possible to deduce that we will have a new Battle Pass with spectacular free and Premium rewards for those who buy it with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite.

