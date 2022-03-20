Follow the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 2022 begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix, a race in which the Mexican Sergio Pérez will seek his first podium starting from fourth position on the grid

Lap 37 of 57: Race situation heading into the final sprint:

Leclerc: with new socks Verstappen: with new socks Sainz: with new socks Pérez: with used soft (light car) Hamilton: with new socks 11 seconds behind Checo

Lap 34: Checo Pérez and Carlos Sainz went to the pits. The Mexican took a used set of reds and the Spaniard a new set of socks. The cars are already more unloaded and the stress on the tires would no longer be the same as in the initial stint, when they are so heavy, perhaps that is why Red Bull chose that strategy with Checo. Lap 32: Leclerc to the pits. They also put a set of yellow.

Lap 31: Max Verstappen pits. He went from soft to medium. 26 laps left.

Lap 28 of 57: Hamilton to the pits again. The Mercedes driver put hard, but it seems that they did not work as they wanted. They now moved on to the middle compound. The car has much less fuel, it runs lighter and the tire wear shouldn’t be that great, but will it have been all for Hamilton in the pits?

Radio by Carlos Sainz: “Think of three stops.” The two Ferraris and Verstappen are clearly going for another stop. Checo will have a longer stint with the medium rubber (yellow color); the question is: Will Checo Pérez be able to take advantage and just do a two-stop race? What Sainz says is an idea of ​​the strategic landscape that seems to require three arrests. interesting race…

Max Verstappen damaged his red tires. He had a tremendous block in the fight against Leclerc and now the Ferrari is in better shape.

Lap 18: Leclerc and Verstappen exchange passes, lap by lap, corner by corner; Checo Pérez did the fastest lap in lap 17.

Lap 17: Verstappen passes Leclerc for P1; but the Monegasque gave him back the pass at turn 4 and the Ferrari continues to lead. The fighting continues…

Lap 16: Leclerc pits and takes another red again. He comes out slightly ahead of Verstappen and holds P1. Checo Pérez went to the pits and took a set of yellow cards. So it is the different pilot in front:

Leclerc: with soft Verstappen: with soft Sainz: with soft Perez: with stockings

Lap 15: Max Verstappen to the pits. Charles Leclerc is still leading… Verstappen took another set of red tyres. Carlos Sainz also went to the pits and also put in another set of soft.

Lap 10: Czech Perez passes to P4 after overtaking Lewis Hamilton. Checo brings better pace than Sainz’s Ferrari. So the Mexican goes for the P3 of the Spanish.

Lap 6 of 57: Leclerc leads, Verstappen and Sainz complete the podium; Hamilton and Perez give chase. Russell, with the other Mercedes, already put Magnussen’s Haas through.

In the repetition it is seen that Czech Perez is covered by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and he loses the apex of the first corner, so Hamilton could put him side by side and win the position; then the Mexican, pressured by Hamilton in the next corner, is also overtaken by Magnussen’s Haas, who traced those corners without problems and took advantage. The same Checo Pérez already happened to Magnussen.

START: Charles Leclerc maintains the first position and Max Verstappen the second. Carlos Sainz third and it was Checo Pérez who lost positions and went from fourth to sixth; he was passed by Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen.

The Bahrain Grand Prix opens the season Formula 1. It is a new category, totally redesigned in the aerodynamic part of the cars – also Pirelli has redesigned its compounds.

The idea behind these new F1 2022, is the show that they can take to the track. Many drivers have already mentioned that they have a good feeling about this new aerodynamic solution, which allows them to follow their rivals more closely without losing as much energy, so when they come out of the corners, they will be closer to each other on the straights. others promoting overtaking on the track. We’ll see how well it works, in Sakhir it is the first rehearsal and it is a propitious track for fighting.

In this Bahrain Grand Prixfrom the pole will leave charles leclerc of the team ferrari who beat Max Verstappen from Red Bull. Then their two teammates follow with Carlos Sainz third and Czech Perez fourth – the Mexican driver achieved a podium in 2014 and won in Bahrainthe edition of Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020 with a Racing Point-.

Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN

It is the best starting position Czech Perez on Bahrain and his best starting position in a first grand prix of the season, so there are good chances for the driver from Guadalajara to reach the podium, as long as he doesn’t have a mishap and can keep up with the pace of one of the Ferraris (or against the Verstappen himself).

The Mercedes they are further back. Lewis Hamiltonwho in the preseason warned that they were not to win in Bahrainwill start fifth; George Russellhis new teammate who replaces Valtteri Bottaslong ninth – Bottas himself surprised with the Alfa Romeo and will start sixth, just behind the Mercedes 44-.

The Bahrain Grand Prix It has been running since 2004. There will be 57 laps of the 5,412-kilometre track, to complete a Grand Prix distance of 308,238 kilometres. The fastest lap dates back to 2005, 1:31.447 from the Spaniard who did it with a McLaren.

Exit Training Bahrain Grand Prixthe first test of F1, which takes place this Sunday at the circuit of sakhir:

– FIRST ROW:

.1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:30.558

.two. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:30.681

– SECOND ROW:

.3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:30,687

.4. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:30,921

– THIRD ROW:

.5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:31.238

.6. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:31,560

– FOURTH ROW:

.7. Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas) 1:31,808

.8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:32.195

– FIFTH ROW:

.9. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:32,216

10. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) 1:32,338

– SIXTH ROW:

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:31,782

12. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:31,998

– SEVENTH ROW:

13. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:32,008

14. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1:32,664

– EIGHTH ROW:

15. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 1:33,543

16. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 1:32,750

– NINTH ROW:

17. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Aston Martin) 1:32,777

18. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:32.945

– TENTH ROW:

19. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:33,032

20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:33,634.