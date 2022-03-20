F1 2022 live: Charles Leclerc wins the Barhin Grand Prix: Summary and result of the Formula 1 car race

Grand Prix, LIVE from Sakhir | Bahrain F1 GP 2022

Unfortunate the performance of Red Bull. Although closely follow the two Ferrarithe power unit failed them both in the closing laps of the race to running out of points, ceding the top two positions to Ferrari and the third to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Friends of BRAND Claro it was a pleasure to bring you the actions of this Grand Prix. Hopefully next time we will talk about a better acting from Czech Prez. Am Gael González… aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Chronicle: Disaster at Red Bull; Ferrari and Leclerc take the Bahrin GP.

The Bahrin GP is over: Leclerc and Ferrari take it!

Lap 57/57 | Charles Leclerc conquers the Bahrin GP in a night to forget for Red Bull. Second place went to Carlos Sainz and third place to Lewis Hamilton.

Lap 56/57 | A disaster with Red Bull. Verstappen ran out of power, giving up third place to Checo Prez who also lost his engine at the start of the last lap. The two Red Bulls leave the track without points and with various problems!

Lap 54/57 | Carlos Sainz takes second place from Verstappen who has technical problems

Lap 51/57 | Relaunch… Charles Leclerc escaped, Verstappen worried more about Sainz, while Checo also worried about Hamilton. The Red Bulls did not have a good restart.

Lap 50/57 | The safety car is leaving… And there will be seven more laps of pure racing!

SAFETY CAR

Lap 49/57 | The safety car is gone! The relaunch of the race is coming.

Lap 48/57 | The fire in Pierre Gasly’s car is basically going to change the race. Be a sprint race guy. We’ll see what happens to the top six as soon as the safety car ends.

Lap 48/57 | They tell Max Verstappen that there are no problems with his steering wheel.

Lap 47/57 | Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Pérez, Hamilton and Russell will restart on soft red tyres.

Lap 47/57 | Ferrari is copying Red Bull’s entire strategy, meanwhile, Verstappen complains that he is too heavy.

Lap 47/57 | THERE IS SAFETY CAR. IT GETS EVEN MORE DRAMATIC. Pierre Gasly, rather, Pierre Gasly’s car catches fire, he is out of the race and now all the leaders will gather to look for the podium. What will happen! What mystery will there be?

Lap 46/57 | VIRTUAL SAFETY CAAAAAAAAR

Lap 45/57 | While Carlos Sainz goes to the pits, Max Verstappen complains to his team about some problem with the steering wheel. Hamilton also pits. Oh no… A drama on the track!

Lap 44/57 | The Red Bulls go to the pits and lose positions. Verstappen moves to third place and Checo to fifth as Hamilton took fourth place from him

Lap 42/57 | 2.6 the difference between Carlos Sainz and Checo Prez. It remains without the Mexican being able to approach the Spanish.

Lap 40/57 | TSUNODA TAKES THE POSITION FROM FERNANDO ALONSO! The Japanese pilot with a single season of experience takes the place of the former Spanish world champion!

Lap 40/57 | Checo Pérez, with the soft tyre, would be the one who would have the most trouble reaching the finish without a stop. He noted that if he does it, Hamilton could take fourth place from the Mexican.

Lap 37/57 | Ocon passes Alonso without problems to stay in ninth place.

Lap 36/57 | The difference between Carlos Sainz and Checo Prez has dropped to 2.1 seconds.

Lap 34/57 | Ferrari and Red Bull with Sainz and Prez go to the pits again leaving the lead for Leclerca and Verstappen, who will try to pass, once again, the Monegasque driver.

Lap 34/57 | Meanwhile, the Mercedes are tightening. Lewis Hamilton passes Kevin Magnussen to claim sixth place. In front of him, his partner George Russell.

Lap 33/57 | Leclerc is called to the pits. He starts third ahead of Max Verstappen. The fight will continue for third position as Sainz and Checo Prez go to the pits.

Round 31/57 | Checo rises to third place before the stop of Max Verstappen. Ferrari has the 1-2 Leclerc-Sainz and the Red Bull led by Checo Prez are coming.

Round 30/57 | The difference between Carlos Sainz and Checo Prez is 2.6 seconds. Will the Mexican be able to pass the Spanish driver?

Lap 29/57 | More tire problems. Hamilton re-enters the pits and the yellows are placed on him. They tell him not to push so hard on these tires. In turn, Verstappen also mentions that his tires are dying.

Lap 27/57 | Fernando Alonso has already stopped twice and we haven’t even reached the halfway point of the race. In that sense, the Spanish pilot already won the place to Alexander Albon of Williams.

Lap 26/57 | After Sainz’s words, Checo is asked how his tires are and he replies that the media are getting better every time. Beware that it could define the third place in favor of the Mexican.

Lap 25/57 | Bottas tries to get past Tsunoda, while Ocon tries to get past his teammate Fernando Alonso. There is also a race in the middle part of the cars.

Lap 23/57 | They just told Carlos Sainz that he could make three stops. This could be taken advantage of by Checo Pérez.

Lap 20/57 | We go back a little in time to relive the passing of Checo Prez to Hamilton to stay in fourth place

Lap 20/57 | To all this… Checo Prez has the lap record. The Mexican must go for Sainz in search of third place.

Lap 19/57 | And what do they think? For the third time, Max Verstappen fought back, locking brakes late to give first place to Charles Leclerc… AGAIN.

Lap 18/57 | Once again Verstappen beats Leclerc. The Monegasque loses position, but wins again in the curve.

Lap 17/57 | Great fight between Leclerc and Verstappen. The Dutchman removed the point, but the Monegasque defended himself and recovered it. Verstappen is taking advantage of his speed and already has a lap record. MOMMYAAAAAA! what a fight

Lap 16/57 | The tire changes have helped Verstappen’s Red Bull. Leclerc’s advantage, which is also already even, has become tenths. Sainz is third and Checo fourth because they all entered the pits. We’ll see if Checo can go for third place with better tires.

Lap 15/57 | Wow, everything has changed. Verstappen pitted to put on red tires. He goes all out for Leclerc who is still in the lead followed by Checo Pérez since Sainz also stopped. Russell is already third.

Lap 14/57 | The three and a half seconds between Leclerc and Verstappen remain. The first four places in the classification do not change after Checo Prez recovered the two positions he lost.

Round 12/57 | Hamilton, with the new tires, continues to have problems. In that sense, Max Verstappen also has them by saying on the radio that he has no traction. Leclerc escapes the Dutch to three seconds.

Return 11/57 | Ojitooooo, we entered the area where tire changes could come. And yes, it’s Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton on a hard tire.

Czech Prez vs Lewis Hamilton: Chapter…

Return 10/57 | A new fight between Prez and Hamilton is won… BY THE MEXICAN! Checo snatches the position from the seven-time world champion and is, once again, in fourth place. Now he goes for Sainz who is three seconds away!

Round 8/57 | Leclerc and Verstappen begin to separate from the group. After them come Sainz, Hamilton and Checo

Lap 7/57 | McLaren has too many problems. Ricciardo is in 19th place and Lando Norris in 18th. It hasn’t been a good weekend for the papaya cars at all.

Lap 6/57 | Ocon is punished with a 5 second penalty for causing the collision with Schumacher. Surely pay them in the pits.

Lap 6/57 | George Russell takes advantage of the fact that Kevin Magnussen left to win the position. Now go for Checo who is between the two Mercedes.

Lap 5/57 | A touch between Ocon and M. Schumacher is being investigated by the FIA ​​authorities.

Lap 457 | But, Checo Prez already had his first battle beating Kevin Magnussen for fifth place going through the ropes of one of the curves of the Sakhir circuit. Now, the Mexican will try to fight Lewis Hamilton who is doing the same with Carlos Sainz.

Round 2/57 | Checo Prez lost two places, but as we mentioned, the big loser was Bottas who dropped 8 places. The big winner was Tsunoda with 4 places in the race.

Lap 1/57 | Russell and Gasly also moved up the ranks. However, on the contrary, Valtteri Bottas dropped several places to drop to 14th.

Lap 1/57 | Bad start from Checo Prez that Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen take advantage of. The Mexican has already lost two positions. At the top, everything remains the same: Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz.

Lap 1/57 | Start the Bahrin Grand Prix! Start the first race. The 2022 season of Formula 1 begins

9:01 | In the last five years there have only been two winners in Bahrin. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton

9:00 | And the training lap is here… We are moments away from starting!

8:59 | The strategy of this race would be with a new or used soft tire (the first 12 seem to be using this type of tire). They will only start with half Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. It seems that everyone will make two stops.

8:54 | Some pilots have reported some problems for this start of the season. Just look at the place where Lewis Hamilton starts. In that sense, Checo Pérez also explained that he had some problems with the heating of his tires. Will they have solved them?

8:52 | We are going to remind you what the starting grid will look like with Charles Leclerc on pole position, followed by World Champion Max Verstappen, as well as Carlos Sainz, Checo Pérez and Lewis Hamilton.

8:50 | We put on the 2022 introduction of Formula 1 to get even more excited for the start of Formula 1 with the Bahrin GP

8:48 | Checo Prez and all the drivers are already on the Sakhir track to compete in the first Grand Prix of the season.

WELCOME TO THE FORMULA 1 PARTY!!!

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. East Sunday, March 20, we wake up with joy and renewed emotions for the return of the highest category of motor sport. Formula 1 returns to activities, and the Bahrain Grand Prix gives the initial flag of the 2022 Season of the Great Circus.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?