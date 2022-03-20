Exercise in spring: how to change your routine

Do exercise in spring It has many advantages to enhance your routine and help you obtain benefits, but it also has certain implications that you must take into account to protect yourself and to take advantage of this change of season.

Besides, the spring it brings with it an air of change, of coming out of winter and of new opportunities, so you can take advantage of this in your routine, even at the level of energy and the type of intentions you put into your activities. It is time to be thankful that another winter is over and that we feel the warmth again. Especially after the rise in covid cases that we have experienced in these months that have passed…

Time to change routine

In general, it is good to change routine every so often because with repetition, the muscles get used to certain exercises and the results are no longer the same. You can identify this if you feel discouraged or if it is already too easy for you to exercise What are you doing. take advantage of the exercise in spring to modify your routine and include some ideal options for the season. We give you some ideas.

start earlier

Take advantage of the fact that the days are less cold to start your routine early. We understand that during the winter it is hard to get out of bed and go outside when it is very cold, but now that is no longer an excuse. In addition, you will see that the sun rises earlier and that soon you will be able to fill yourself with energy to start the day.

Take advantage of the outdoors

A change in the environment in which we do exercise It is also ideal to feel motivated and see better results. Therefore, take advantage of exercise on spring to go outside like parks and street gyms and exercise outdoors.

try a new class

It’s also a good time to get into a new class like spinning (which is great for burning fat) or a dance or aerobics class. You can do this outdoors as well, as there are plenty of options this season to find outdoor exercise classes.

Start the routine early Shutterstock

an ideal outfit

when doing exercise in spring You can also take out of your closet all those lighter and fresher clothes that you stored during the winter. Time to return to exercise in shorts, with light shirts and spring colors such as blue, yellow, green and orange. Very suitable for the energy boost that this season brings.

Diet changes

Remember that to stay healthy this season with a new routine of exercise in springyou should also add a good amount of antioxidants to your diet and you should drink plenty of water to recover from the liquids that you may lose through sweat, your new friend of this season.

precautions

Now that the exercise in spring It will be part of your daily routine, you should also know that there are some precautions and care that you must have. For example, if you decide to exercise outside to take advantage of the heat, don’t forget to protect your skin when exercising outside with sunscreen, antioxidants in your diet, and sufficient water intake.