Epic Games will donate to Ukraine the profits that Fortnite collects in the next two weeks

The creators of Fortnite they will donate all the benefits of the next days (from today, March 20, 2022, until next April 3) to organizations such as UNICEF and UNHCR to support the people of Ukraine. This was announced by the developer of the game, Epic Games, which will work in partnership with Direct Help, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP), and the United Nations on Refugees. . UNHCR).

Through these organizations, Epic Games will seek to provide medical and legal assistance, food, water, essentials, and shelter. will join you microsoftwhich will also contribute and donate all net proceeds from the sale of Fortnite content through Xbox and Microsoft Store during the same period.

The well-known Fortnite paVos, gift battle passes, cosmetic packs already available (such as Void Dweller), access to Fortnite Clubs, even those made through a physical store such as buying a paVos card, among other purchases, will be destined to the Ukrainian government.

This will not affect the program ‘Support a creator’, but Epic Games invites members of the aforementioned program to contribute to their own cause.

Fortnite creators follow in the footsteps of Humble Bundle

Epic Games joins other companies like HumbleBundle, which has developed a new package of games whose purchases will also have social purposes.

a package that includes over 70 games like Back 4 Blood or Metro Exodus for less than $40. Plus, many useful editors, books, and comics for developers are included, such as the complete collection of The Boys.

100% of the profits made from these products will go to organizations like Razom for Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee and the International Medical Corpsamong others.

The cell phone used by the president of Ukraine to avoid any type of espionage

United States remains in regular contact with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskythrough a phone that the US provided to the Ukrainian government last month before the invasion, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

In the past, most secure communications between Ukrainians and US officials went through the US Embassy in kyiv, two US officials said. As the United States prepared to evacuate its embassy and concern grew over an ongoing Russian invasion, The United States sent phones currently in use to Ukrainian partners.

Thanks to this devicedelivered at a time when the US embassy in kyiv was closed, the President of Ukraine You can keep in contact with your allies.thus reducing the risk of Russian espionage. Also, it facilitates communication between the two governments, since Zelensky would constantly change his location without leaving the Ukrainian capital as a security measure.

It is said that the Ukrainian government currently has two such terminals. One is in the hands of the Presidentwhile the second would belong to the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba according to CNN, a media outlet that has been made aware of the story by US officials.

Currently, the model of the satellite phone that Zelensky owns has not been revealed; however, everything indicates that it should be a Iridium 9575A. To be precise, the device model listed above is currently in use by the US government. to keep calls completely confidential.

The manufacturer of the device states that “Iridium 9575A satellite phone offers proven reliability and industrial-grade design for use worldwide by US Government customers. The phone features a diamond tread tapered grip design for superior ergonomics in the hand that favors use in the most challenging environments.”

Specifically, the Iridium 9575A allows users to make calls, send SMS and email. In the contact list it allows up to 100 different users with the capacity to multiple phone numbers, email addresses, and notes. Also has gpsonline tracking and mapping services Google.

