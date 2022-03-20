Emma Watson had about 4 movies in her house growing up

Before being cast as Hermione Granger at age 9, Emma Watson had a very normal childhood. Although she had done some school plays before the Harry Potter movies, he was just considering a career in acting. Instead, she had a host of interests that included tennis, learning, and spending time at home with his family.

Watson may not have been sure she was a professional actress, but she was sure she was playing Hermione. Like millions of others, she fell in love with the character through the books. She felt a deep affinity with the witch because they shared many similarities. So when she was presented with the opportunity to audition for the role, she jumped at the chance.

Emma Watson admits there weren’t many movies in her childhood home

Interestingly, Watson’s love of acting was far from inherited. Her parents made a living as lawyers and were the furthest thing from movie buffs. In fact, in an interview with GQ UK, Watson revealed that there were only a few movies in his house growing up.

“We had maybe four tapes in our entire house,” Watson explained. “My father doesn’t watch movies, and I had been taken to the movies maybe twice on a school trip. I had always loved acting in school plays, but that was not an ambition I really thought about.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum wasn’t sure she wanted to pursue an acting career

Even after Watson landed the coveted role of Hermione, she wasn’t sure acting was her way. This, of course, was in direct contrast to her peers. Harry Potter student, Daniel Radcliffe, who was always sure of his path as a performer. In the aforementioned interview, the noah The actor explained what other professional careers he considered outside of acting.

“I think when I was younger I wasn’t really sure I wanted to act, so I played around with a few different ideas,” Watson shared. “I wasn’t sure if I would like to write or if I would like to do something in fashion. I wasn’t really focused in the same way that Dan was from the beginning. His parents [worked in the industry]I went to the theater, I saw movies, I was absolutely determined from the beginning: ‘I’m going to be an actor’”.

Watson became more focused on acting after finishing playing Hermione Granger.

Of course, Watson’s ambivalent feelings about acting changed throughout the eight years. Harry Potter Movies. Eventually, she decided it was the career for her. And she was willing to give up other passion projects to really give her full attention to her acting career.

“I guess what I have changed is that leaving Potter I’ve become more focused,” Watson explained. “I’ve focused on what I really want to do, which is acting. Recently, particularly with my work for Lancôme, many journalists ask: ‘Don’t you want to design a fashion line or your own perfume?’ I stepped away a bit because I don’t want any other distractions.”

