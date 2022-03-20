Emma Watson had about 4 movies in her house growing up

Before being cast as Hermione Granger at age 9, Emma Watson had a very normal childhood. Although she had done some school plays before the Harry Potter movies, he was just considering a career in acting. Instead, she had a host of interests that included tennis, learning, and spending time at home with his family.

Watson may not have been sure she was a professional actress, but she was sure she was playing Hermione. Like millions of others, she fell in love with the character through the books. She felt a deep affinity with the witch because they shared many similarities. So when she was presented with the opportunity to audition for the role, she jumped at the chance.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker