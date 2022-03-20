‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio Was Against Meryl Streep Nudity – CINEMABLEND

‘Don’t look up’ is the new Netflix original movie that brought together Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio in a comedy with apocalyptic touches, in which Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Timotheé Chalamet also participate.

What do you think of when we say that a movie is starring meryl streep, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Timothee Chalamet? Probably, in one of the biggest and most serious productions of the moment. It’s not every day you get together dream team like this and don’t look up he got it though is an apocalyptic comedy that will hit the Netflix catalog on December 24 and, without a doubt, could become one of the best productions to watch on the platform.

It all begins when astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), discover a gigantic asteroid orbiting within the solar system. This brings some problems: it is about to collide with the Earth and nobody seems to care. Although they decide to alert the world, they find all kinds of thoughts and situations that, incidentally, will make you double over with laughter.

'Don't look up' will arrive on Netflix on December 24



And although it seems a bit difficult to consider, there was an occasion when Leonardo Dicaprio turned against his director, Adam McKaydue to a scene in which Streep’s character, President Orlean, had to walk completely naked for a few seconds. Although, in reality, the moment that made it to the final cut was taken by a body double, just imagining Meryl in this situation rankled the Oscar winner for The Revenant.

“Yes, she’s a body double. But you know who had a problem with that? Leo. Leo only sees Meryl as movie royalty…although maybe royalty isn’t a compliment, but such a special figure in the movies.” the history of cinema”McKay mentioned in an interview with Guardian. “He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking around naked for a second.”.

The film features the participation of Maryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet.



The director of titles like The Vice President: Beyond Power and the big betalso assured that Leo questioned this decision making, which even led McKay to defend his position and, by the way, this moment of his own script. “He was like, ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I told her, ‘She’s President Orlean; she’s not Meryl Streep.'”assured.

And when asked what he thought meryl streep At that time, the director made it clear that she didn’t even flinch and didn’t care. “But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up.”so it was a completely personal upset on DiCaprio’s part, which could not prevent it from being filmed as planned, but boy did it leave a curious anecdote, especially since it is a comedy produced by Netflix.

And for all of this, Meryl Streep wasn’t even mentioned about it, so it was never an issue that concerned her, but DiCaprio did.



Taking into account that Streep is one of the most important actresses in the history of the seventh art; and also, that the first time they shared a set was on the tape Marvin’s Roomfrom 1996, where by the way, Meryl played Leonardo’s mother in this drama, it is likely that this is one of the reasons why the veteran interpreter decided to protect the image of his co-star at all costs. Do you think Leonardo was right or simply exaggerated?