Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Rumors: ‘I Don’t See Them Going From Hugh Jackman To Me’

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, many are hoping that the franchise will bring in the X-Men, possibly as soon as possible. Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness. And with Hugh Jackman confirming that his time as Wolverine is over, fans have an idea who could pick up the slack: Daniel Radcliffe. Unfortunately, the Harry Potter Star recently shut down rumors about her joining the MCU.

Marvel fans want to see Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine, but fans don’t seem to mind the idea of ​​Daniel Radcliffe taking on the role. Rumors about the actor joining the MCU have been circulating for quite some time. They have mostly come about due to fan casting.

and a number of X Men fans believe that Radcliffe would be a good fit for the character, taking to platforms like Reddit to argue why. His height seems to be the main reason, but many also cite his acting range. A large part of the public will always see him as Harry Potter, but Radcliffe has added a variety of roles to his resume since he left Hogwarts.

Unfortunately, Wolverine isn’t likely to join them anytime soon. promoting The lost City, Radcliffe was asked about the Marvel rumors, and his response might come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping for a grain of truth behind the fan castings.

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Marvel Rumors

As much as Marvel fans would like to see Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine, it doesn’t sound like the actor has any plans to join the MCU. He has denied his involvement in the franchise numerous times, something he did again during a recent conversation with ComicBook.com.

At the SXSW premiere for The lost City, Radcliffe admitted that he heard Wolverine’s speculation. However, he can’t see the studio closing in on him, though he challenged Marvel to prove otherwise:

“A lot of times, people come to me like, ‘Hey, I heard the Wolverine news, that’s great.’ No, I don’t know anything about it. Like, I appreciate someone clearly saying, like, ‘Wolverine is really short in the comics.’ You should be like a short guy to do it! But I don’t see myself. I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.

It remains to be seen if Marvel will accept it. But Radcliffe can at least enjoy the suggestion that he’d make a good Wolverine, something he admitted he’s pretty “flattering about.”

Actor finds Wolverine rumors ‘flattering’

After Daniel Radcliffe’s latest discussion of the Wolverine rumors, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon brought up the subject once more, and Radcliffe gave a similar response. He doubled down on the fact that the rumors aren’t true, then guessed that his height had something to do with the casting. The actor added that he takes the fan auditions as a compliment.

“I mean, anything that implies the fleeting resemblance to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering,” admitted Radcliffe. “So, I’m happy with that.”

Sadly, fan castings are all X-Men fans have right now. many believe Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness could open the door to bring the characters into the MCU. If rumors of a Patrick Stewart Professor X cameo prove correct, Wolverine could make an entrance later on. Whether Marvel will approach Radcliffe on paper is another story.

