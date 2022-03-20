Cruz Azul ran out of arguments and fell during his visit to Pachuca

Santiago Giménez missed a clear opportunity and Reynoso’s rotations affected the performance of the Machine

Pachuca was confirmed as leader of the Closure 2022 after beating Blue Cross 1-0 on the eleventh day of the contest, in a match in which the Machine finished with 10 due to the expulsion of Juan Escobar.

Below we present the reasons for the adverse result for the cement complex:

Reynoso rotations

John Reynoso modified its starting eleven to face the match against Pachuca. Among the main novelties were the return of Alejandro Mayorga and Rafael Baca, in addition to the inclusion of Christian Tabó and Bryan Angulo. However, after the first 45 minutes, the Peruvian made three changes to put Santiago GimenezPablo Aguilar and Uriel Antuna instead of Christian Tabó, Bryan Angulo and Joaquín Martínez.

They did not penalize or expel ‘Shaggy’ Martínez

Already with the score 1-0 in favor of Pachucaa play was presented within the light blue area in which Joaquín Martínez shot down Renato Ibarra, an action that was not reviewed in the VAR and that Felipe Ramos Rizo, an ESPN analyst, considered that a penalty should have been sanctioned, in addition to the fact that ‘Shaggy ‘ had to be expelled for the hard tackle on the attacker from Pachuca.



Giménez forgave the equalizer

Santiago Gimenez entered the field of play for the second half. With just 25 minutes on the pitch, he had a clear option to make it 1-1. However, even though he had the goal of Pachuca discovered, the attacker of Blue Cross He sent his shot over the home team’s goal.

Santiago Giménez forgave the clearest for Cruz Azul’s tie in Pachuca. picture

The Machine finished with 10 men

Right at the moment when Blue Cross He was looking more insistently for the equalizer. Juan Escobar was sent off by pushing Víctor Guzmán, an action for which the Paraguayan received his second yellow card of the match, for which Brian González, the central referee of the match, showed him the red card.