Comic Relief: David Walliams and Matt Lucas criticized for “disgusting” Billie Eilish sketch

David Walliams and Matt Lucas drew criticism for a sketch “disgusting” where they pose as Billie Eilish.

The comic duo appeared on the BBC’s Comic Relief on Friday night March 18, where they make a sketch which featured Walliams and Lucas imitating some of music’s biggest stars.

They parodied Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Adele, Lady Gaga and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Many viewers, however, took issue with how Eilish was lampooned in the performance.

With the artist’s trademark black and green hair, Walliams played Eilish.

His character is seen sitting cross-legged on the couch concentrating on his phone as host Vernon Kay tries to ask him questions.

He rejects Kay’s attempts to strike up a conversation, stating that she is too busy on TikTok and Mumsnet.

“I can come back a little later if you want,” Kay tells him, to which she replies, “Dude, I’m at ‘The Daily Telegraph’ posting a comment on Michael Gove,” after which they fight over his phone.

(YouTube/BBC)

When Kay introduces Lewis Capaldi (played by Matt Lucas) as a surprise guest, Eilish acts rude and shows no interest in the Scottish musician.

“Is it a competition winner?” she says. “I said I didn’t want to meet people.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their views on the sketch.

“David Walliams (50-year-old man) dresses up as Billie Eilish (20-year-old young woman),” one person wrote. “Apparently it’s a lot of fun to make fun of smart, creative women who dare to be a little bit different.”

Commenting on Walliams’ Twitter post promoting the sketchanother wrote: “On a scale of yes, how much do you hate women?”

Someone else wrote: “I’m really not enjoying David Walliams and Matt Lucas on Comic Relief. It’s not fun. If a woman did something like that, she would be in an uproar.”

“That Billie Eilish impression was disgusting. It might have been fun in the past, but not anymore. At least update the material.”

A fourth person called the comedian’s impression of Eilish a “man-made horror beyond all comprehension.”

Another person agreed that “the Eilish and Cyrus impersonations were so out of date.”

Elsewhere in the show, viewers praised David Tennant for his emotional speech on the Ukraine crisis.