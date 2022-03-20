Christopher Nolan wants to reinvent cinema

Cinema as we know it has existed since 1895, but Christopher Nolan wants to change what is known as the seventh art.

Director Christopher Nolan is world famous for following (1998), memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), batmanbegins (2005), the ultimate trick (2006), The dark knight (2008), Origin (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020). Plus now it’s rolling Oppenheimerwhere he will tell the story of what is considered one of the “fathers” of the atomic bomb.

Something that distinguishes cinema from Christopher Nolan Apart from his great scripts, he prefers practical effects to excessive CGI. In addition, he always chooses to shoot in IMAX to get the perfect picture so your movies can be best enjoyed on the big screens in theaters. Now, it has partnered with IMAX, Kodak, Panavision, Fotokem and various cinematographers to create the next generation of motion picture cameras.

As of 2023, the films with the best visual quality will probably be shot with the cameras of Christopher Nolan. Although he is not the only one who will contribute to reinventing cinema, since in the list of filmmakers we can find jordan peele (Let me out, We) and cinematographers like Rachel Morrison (Black Panther), Linus Sandgren (La La Land), Bradford Young (arrival), Hoyte van Hoytema (Tenet) and Dan Mindel (Star Trek).

This will be his new film that will be shot in IMAX.

Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The story centers on a scientist who was the creator of the atomic bomb and later had to live with the destructive consequences of his invention. For he himself said: “Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” The cast is headed by a host of stars such as Cillian MurphyFlorence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Jack Quaid, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek.

