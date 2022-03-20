Chris Pratt flees from a strange kind of dinosaur in the new trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion

Although the trailer has not yet been presented, Jurassic World: Dominion has been in charge of spreading small previews of what its story will be, which concludes the new trilogy. Now comes a new advance that has in focus Owen Gradythe character played by Chris Pratt and one new kind of dinosaur.

Dominion is known to pick up the action four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, at which point a large number of dinosaurs are released. Now humanity has to deal with adapting to the new world, where they must coexist and also defend themselves against the different species of dinosaurs.

Another of the film’s strengths is that it will feature the cast of previous installments as Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith and BD. wong. To give more hype to the story too They will return Sam Neill As the Doctor Alan Grant, Laura Dern as the Doctor Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum As the Doctor Ian Malcolmthe stars of the first story, Jurassic Park.

The dinosaurs repopulate the Earth.

Like several productions, Jurassic World: Dominion suffered various delays caused by the pandemic, fortunately the film was able to recover and finish on time. It is currently in the final stages of post-production ahead of its premiere next year.

So that the fans are palpitating the arrival of Dominion, Empire published a photograph where we see Owen Grady fleeing on a motorcycle and behind him appears one of the new and deadly species modified, called Atrociraptor. According to the manager Colin Trevorrowthe Atrociraptors bring more brute force to the hunt, something totally opposite to the Velociraptors and their millimeter stealth.

Run away Owen, run away!

So far the saga has featured these new modified dinosaur classes and considering that this is the last installment, it is likely that we will see more of these species.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.