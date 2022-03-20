Cate Blanchett | “I want to spend more time being myself” | Hollywood | | Cinema and series

The country.

Cate Blanchett thinks there are too many prizes. And she knows what she’s talking about. Because he has almost all of them: two Oscars, three Baftas, three Golden Globes and three from the Screen Actors Guild. As if that were not enough, he has now embarked on the conquest of Europe. He has just received an honorary César in Paris and a month ago he collected the International Goya from Pedro Almodóvar, with whom he is going to shoot the first film in English by the Spanish director, Manual for cleaning women.

Julia Roberts said that as she gets older, she finds acting more and more humiliating.

It gets more difficult. Why? I think that when you work in the artistic field – even if you are, for example, a writer – this field becomes more and more entangled in your life. I spend most of my time being someone else, and I think I want to spend more time being myself (…). I’ve worked with digital retouching on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and, yes, it can be liberating, but in the end, as you get older, you come up against more and more of your limitations, and that’s humbling.

Is the movie industry easier for women now than when it started?

If we keep talking about it, it is because the problem still exists. But we have to keep talking and working on it until it is no longer a topic of conversation. Sometimes I still walk into the set and there are 30 men and I’m the only woman and I think, “This is so out of step with what’s going on in the society. How is it possible for us to connect with the audience like that? When you’re in a mostly male or white work environment, it feels old-fashioned and you feel like it’s also starting to be irrelevant. I think there has been a great change, but you have to stand firm and understand that changes are very fragile, as is democracy. So you have to persevere.

She was creative director of the Sydney Theater Company. Has that experience influenced her work as an actress?

We were not only artistic directors but also CEO, so we were responsible for the financial and creative health of the company. And many times these two aspects are conceived as mutually exclusive. But they don’t have to be: throughout my career I’ve worked with producers who are amazing at keeping finances in order while also helping with creative decisions.

-Is that producer profile in danger of extinction?

Yes, unfortunately, because it is something I aspire to (he will produce the film with Almodóvar). It’s not all about being in front of the camera. I don’t feel obligated. No longer. I’ve already done it. I’ve bored the audience enough already. I do not need it. No more.

What do you expect now from Manual for cleaning women, your project with Almodóvar?

We had talked many times about working together, but it was never the right time. He is a man of incredible taste and insight. He is very precise and like his films, very free. We are very alienated and excited about the project. I love it because he works with his heart and with his hands. And with his head, of course. He is a person very connected with what happens in the world, but at the same time someone who follows his own path.

He has done a master’s degree in Latin perspective. She has worked with Alejandro Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and now Almodóvar. Is there something that differentiates Latino directors from the rest?

They all have incredible hearts and a certain brutality, but not in the bad sense of the word. I mean they don’t run away from things that others prefer not to name. His intellectual pursuits are very sumptuous to digest visually. The directors Latinos and Australians have a very special, unique version of the world, and that is why they have more and more weight in the American film industry.