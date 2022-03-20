Cardi B’s ‘dog party’ that is giving a lot to talk about

Cardi B is known for the parties she organizes, in which she splurges on the greatest extravagances. Now her dog Fluffy is having her birthday and the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper spared no expense to celebrate the life of her pet in style. In May last year, the 29-year-old singer welcomed Fluffy into her family, after her husband Offset gifted the pup to their 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

“Happy birthday to the baddest bitch Fluffy,” the singer tweeted along with the images of the pet, a Pomeranian dog that is one of the smallest of all varieties of the German breed. The rapper also celebrated her dog’s birthday with a cake served in a pink bowl, with white balloons used as decorations in the background. Fluffy donned a pink outfit with a white flower attached to it, as well as a matching pink bow on her head.

Cardi B wanted to fill her dog Fluffy with love on a special day. In the photos that the rapper shared on her social networks, the sweet puppy can be seen with her pink outfit and white balloons. In a video, she is seen devouring the birthday cake, served in a pink silicone mold.

The former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star welcomed Fluffy into her family last May, when Offset gave him to her for little Kulture’s birthday.. In a video shared by Cardi B, Offset is seen pulling the little pooch out from behind his back to surprise Kulture last year. “@kulturekiari begged me for a puppy…Surprise,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram account, as he shared a photo of the moment.





Cardi B and Offset began dating in January 2017, and their first daughter, Kulture, was born in 2018. But the couple has had a somewhat complex relationship. Even the singer asked for a divorce in 2020, although they later reconciled. In September of last year, their second son was born, about whom they have maintained a lot of secrecy. Last week she shared an update on the six-month-old baby on Twitter, with a photo showing only part of the baby’s eye and eyebrow. “I wish I could take the pain out of my sweet baby’s new teeth. He has been sad all day,” the singer wrote.

But his followers are upset that he has not shown photos of his son. The reactions of Internet users have come to annoy Cardi B, who has considered the possibility of closing his social networks. In a Twitter message, the rapper expressed that she does not plan to show more photos of her little one. Faced with so many complaints and ridicule, the music star seems to have lost her patience and she has wondered if it is worth continuing to interact with Internet users who transmit negativity. “It seems like I can’t say or do anything these days without people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my accounts on social networks, or directly die, “said the rapper.