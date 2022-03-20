Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for Day 11 of Liga MX

LIVE follows the broadcast of the match between América and Toluca today for matchday 11 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 from the Azteca Stadium. Match LIVE.

America and Toluca face each other today Sunday, March 20 at the Azteca Stadium, in what is a unbeatable opportunity to come back to life for the localsin a duel corresponding to Day 11 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

The Eagles of Fernando Ortiz are located in the penultimate position of the general table, only above Mazatlan on goal difference. For now they are four points away from the Repechage, so adding three at home is vital against some Devils who are coming down with Nacho Ambriz.

It should be noted that this meeting may mark the return of Pedro Aquino, although the final decision will be made by the coaching staff at the last minute. What is a fact is that it is very likely that we will see a lineup similar to the one presented in the National Classic against Chivas.

Where to watch America vs Toluca live stream online today?

The match between Águilas and Diablos Rojos will be played this Sunday, March 20, at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, at the Azteca Stadium. The live broadcast of the meeting passes through Channel 2 and TUDNwhile online can be followed live on Monumental Eagles.

America vs. Toluca: Confirmed Lineups

America club: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Santiago Cáceres, Luis Fuentes; Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Roger Martínez and Henry Martín. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Toluca: Gustavo Gutiérrez, Valber Huerta, Oscar Vanegas, Carlos Guzmán, Kvein Castañeda, Leo Fernández, Jordan Sierra, Claudio Baeza, Diego Rigonato, Camilo Da Silva and Alexis Canelo. DT: Ignacio Ambriz.

