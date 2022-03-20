Brian Cage was very shocked by his dismissal from WWE

In mid-2008, Brian Cage signed a contract with WWE to join FCW. as a developing fighter. There he was known as Kris Logan before taking on the character of Night Claw. Among his achievements, he highlights having been a Couples Champion with PJ Black. Unfortunately for him and everyone in September 2009 he saw his contract terminated and never returned to the company.

► When WWE fired Brian Cage

He already explained that he does not plan to return to her in the future and now -speaking on the Going Broadway podcast– the veteran fighter from companies such as AEW or IMPACT reveals that he was very shocked when he was fired from the empire.

“Being fired was a big surprise for me. I remember, this doesn’t do anything for me, but literally everyone was behind the scenes, came in and said one of us was going on tour. Like literally everyone thought it was me just because of how well I was doing, how I was breaking it.

“I also knew he was up for a raise. So, I’m in the gym and they’re just talking about it, all the FCW coaches, and how one of us is going on tour next week..

«He tells me (he does not clarify who): ‘So we are going to have to reach an agreement for your termination’. This is the phone and I’m like: [se quita el teléfono de la oreja para mirarlo], and I look at it to make sure it’s the correct number I’m talking to. Again, I’m not trying to be like a know-it-all or whatever. This, I’m just legitimately surprised”.