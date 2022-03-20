Beg these 5 basic improvements for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

After its announcement in the last Pokémon Presents and tons of recent news, now we have more news about this long-awaited game. As we mentioned, these are the ninth generation games. They will be called Pokemon Scarlet and Purple officially in Spanish and now we have news.

In this case, we have been able to learn about an interesting compilation that they have recently made from GameRant. In it, they include basic requests from fans for this installment that have been circulating on networks since the announcement of the game, mainly in relation to the types of Pokémon.

These are changes for the better that are simple to implement and that it would certainly be nice to include. It corresponds to the following:

rate readjustment , as Bug is clearly the worst Offensive-type next to Poison, and Ice is the worst Defensive-type. Others like Water, Fairy or Steel however seem to be the best.

, as Bug is clearly the worst Offensive-type next to Poison, and Ice is the worst Defensive-type. Others like Water, Fairy or Steel however seem to be the best. best moves such as a strong physical Ice move, a Shadow Ball-like Ghost move, or better moves for Rock, which has poor accuracy overall.

such as a strong physical Ice move, a Shadow Ball-like Ghost move, or better moves for Rock, which has poor accuracy overall. That the new Pokémon have enough variety of types and all types have a balanced amount of new Pokémon. For example, Generation 7 only included two new Dark-type Pokémon.

and all types have a balanced amount of new Pokémon. For example, Generation 7 only included two new Dark-type Pokémon. let them introduce unused type combinations such as Poison/Steel, Grass/Fire, or Earth/Fairy. You have even more in this news.

such as Poison/Steel, Grass/Fire, or Earth/Fairy. You have even more in this news. to be included similar mechanics to Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the development of the game, such as its good side quest system or the completion of the Pokédex.

What do you think? Would you add something else? Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. They will be released “at the end of 2022” on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date and you have our full coverage of its premiere here.

