Ballots arrive for citizen exercise – El Sol de Tlaxcala

The 993 thousand 72 ballots arrived in Tlaxcala that will be used on April 10 for the citizen participation on the Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, due to loss of trust.

Yesterday, in the three electoral districts of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Apizaco, Tlaxcala and Zacatelco, the electoral documentation was received from the Mexico City, protected and guarded by elements of the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense.

In this regard, Andrés Corona Hernández, Executive member of the District Board 01, indicated that by already having custody and non-custodial material, the INE is ready to receive the Tlaxcalans who will go to the polls to vote whether or not they want Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue in office until 2024, when the position for which he was elected ends.

He pointed out that as established by law, The same day they arrive, or the following day at the latest, they must start counting, sealing and grouping the ballots according to the number of voters in each polling place.

He added that once this process is finished, in the three headquarters of the electoral districts they will begin with the delivery of the packages to all the presidencies of the Polling Station Boards, that from April 4 to 8.

A few days ago, the INE received 17,176 pieces of electoral material and documentation without emblems, not guarded, so they will also be included in the electoral packages that They will be distributed in the 601 voting booths of the 266 territorial units that encompass a large number of electoral sections.

Thus, from March 28 it will be possible to consult the INE page (https://ubicatucasilla.ine.mx/) the location of the headquarters where citizens can participate in that consultation on the permanence of the head of the federal Executive.

We are ready to carry out the Mandate Revocation referendum, we already have the places where the voting booths are going to be installed and right now, with everything we have received, the delivery of the documentation is practically over and we are just waiting for the deadline to do so. we ownhe expressed.

ABROAD

Tlaxcalans who reside in another country may also vote in the Revocation of Mandate, For this, the INE enabled a digital system to be able to vote, in which they had to request their registration with a valid voter ID.an email address, and a cell phone number.

