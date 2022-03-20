Axel Kuschevatzky: “The Oscar shows how the industry wants to be seen, not how it really is” | Interview with the journalist, screenwriter and producer, ahead of the ceremony next Sunday

“I could be talking about movies all the time for my whole life, and I think I would never get bored,” he said. Axel Kuschevatzky to Page 12. The theory was outlined in an interview more than a decade ago, but time, far from refuting it, did nothing more than make it a reality. There is no clock that is worth for him journalist, screenwriter and producer based in the city of Los Angeles when the talk revolves, as on this occasion, around movies, the audiovisual industry and Hollywood awards. Especially when the word Oscar, whose 94th gala will find him in the same place as in the last 18: wielding a microphone at the edge of the red carpet to elicit statements from the guests that go far beyond the choice of clothing or how they feel on the eve of the most important event in show business, which will be seen in Latin America live and direct on TNT (with simultaneous dubbing) and TNT Series (in original language) from 9:00 p.m. on Sunday 27. The pre-show, led by Kuschevatzky and Mexican Lety Sahagún, will start at 7:30 p.m.

Preparations for Oscar coverage don’t start at a particular moment for someone who, like Kuschevatzky never stops watching movies. However, he affirms, the radar sharpens at the end of May, after the Cannes Festival, when the first traces of the map are drawn of which “films of certain international relevance will be.” “Cannes and Venice, in the last five years, have divided the premieres of most of the nominees for Foreign Film and an important part of the shortlists in other categories. From Venice, for example, he left last year the power of the dog, Nomadland the previous and Joker in 2019. Cannes, in turn, had parasite. Productions that go to festivals prior to Cannes, such as Berlin, find it more difficult in communication terms to be perceived as strong opponents. If we think that the release period in the United States to qualify ends on December 31, a film that was given in Berlin in February or at Sundance in January arrives a little liquefied, although there are exceptions, ”he analyzes.

-In your coverage you always stood out for going beyond the most common questions on red carpets. How is journalism done in the run-up to the Oscar?

-The carpet is a very strange place, in the sense that those who are invited can avoid going through it. They can enter through the garage, and even on the carpet there are areas where those who do not want to give interviews pass. So, the one who stops to speak is because he wants to. It has more to do with those who feel they are at a particular moment in their career: first-time nominees, those who went from supporting roles to leading roles, first-time directors and actors who have moved on to directing, but there are also those who just enjoy it. that. They they feel a drive to interact to continue building a specific public image that sometimes differs from the one they previously had. A guy like Steven Spielberg gives three big media notes because he doesn’t feel pressure to do it. The same goes for Scorsese; they don’t need to play that.

–And how do you stand in that situation?

-You start from a kind of agreement between the parties: the one who gives the interview is because he genuinely wants to give it and you understand that whoever is there might not be. Now, since it is live, the interviewers have as little network as the interviewees, and for me that is the magic that allows us to ask a little more. You’re not with someone who has to promote a movie, with all the publicists and studio people behind you terrified because you might ask something uncomfortable. In that context, you often discover that they have very specific ideas about the most complex or debatable elements of the works they are in. What I don’t do, and this is personal, is question the work. It seems ridiculous to me, and besides who am I to do it. I am more interested in the framework, knowing what the work builds. The questions have to do with that: with the creative process, how it was put together, how that film connects with other works of the person. I don’t ask about clothes and accessories because it’s not in my head, I don’t think about it. There are people who go that way and media with a narrative that revolves solely around who dressed whom.

-In addition, it is a transmission for Latin America.

-My construction, and that of TNT in general, has to do with generating a connection between the territory, the language and the viewers. For us, the Latin American nominees, and to a lesser extent the Spanish, are the center of the narrative for a matter of representativeness. Then there are always half-border players, like Viggo Mortensen, who is a bit more on the border. But for me it has to do with language. In fact, TNT has a different broadcast for Brazil, which is made by another team.

The audiences and the industry

-The last ceremony was particularly lackluster and with audience numbers that in the United States reached a historic low of 9.2 million viewers, 51 percent less than the 18.7 million in 2020. What do you attribute it to?

-It is difficult to identify a single element. My feeling is that the awards by Zoom generated some wear in the audienceless enthusiasm. And of course there is a distance between the preferences of the mass public and the choices that the Academy Committees have been making for the last ten years. That generates a reading of the Oscars as a prize not necessarily connected with the public, as it was in other times. If one wonders who was the last winner for Best Picture that exceeded one billion dollars at the global box office, you have to go back more than fifteen years, I would say that even The Lord of the rings. The Oscar shows how the industry wants to be seen, not how it really is. The industry is heavily leveraged on franchises, recognizable brands, superheroes. He is closer to Adam Sandler than to power the dog. That movie is an exception within the model, in the sense that Netflix came and took a production developed by others.

– What role does the ABC chain, owner of the transmission rights, play in all this?

-There is a distance between the Committees and what ABC is looking for. The network wants to lower the age of voters and have content that crosses age and socioeconomic groups, while the members of the Academy, who are people with a specific background and, in some cases, of a certain age, go the other way. In terms of gender, the Academy is close to having half men and half women, as well as a number of voters abroad similar to those in the United States. This also generates a complex and unpredictable scenario. In another era, the winners were “prestigious Anglo-Saxon” films, such as shakespeare passionate and The king’s speech. Today and parasite is a good example, you have a very large portion of international voters that does not necessarily pull in the direction that one would assume.

-This year the Academy is going to deliver eight items before the gala. What reading do you make of that decision?

-You want to make the transmission last less than three hours. The producers must have done studies to know what works more and what less in terms of audience in the United States. But the Oscar is no longer an American-only broadcast. I’m sure that the fact that Billie Eilish sings (nominated for the song “No Time to Die” by no time to die) is important because for them it is. But for Latin America, for example, it is much more relevant to see Sebastián Yatra singing “Dos oruguitas”, the theme of Charm nominated. And it is also true that perhaps the Oscar must be read, in commercial terms, more for its scope than for the number of specific spectators. You cannot build something popular, it is a fantasy. What is popular is a result, not a goal, and what is popular in one country may not be in another. It happens to me a lot in my work as a producer. wild tales It is the highest-grossing Argentine contemporary film in contemporary history with almost four million viewers, but abroad it is art cinema because it is subtitled.

Of golden statuettes and platforms

The Oscar, Clearly, it’s not what it used to be. But the way of watching movies, neither. The arrival of platforms to the audiovisual ecosystem marked a change in the logic of an industry that, broadly speaking, worked in a similar way for decades. What place does the statuette occupy in that context? Is it still the carrot chased by all of Hollywood? Kuschevatzky answers: “Between 1927 and I would say the ’90s, the place of the Oscar was very clear: for individuals, it was a validation before the industry that allowed them to negotiate better conditions in the future; for the production companies, an amplification of the business, because when you had a film on the bill for months or, closer to our time, that were not released simultaneously throughout the world and were sold to different territories, the Oscar was a tool to get more money from international sales or better box office results”.

-And what happens in the ’90s?

-At the end of that decade, when it was still owned by the Wainstein brothers, Miramax began to establish much more aggressive communication strategies, almost to harass voters, to win prizes. One might think that it had to do with Harvey Weinstein’s self-centeredness, but they did it to get a better valuation of the company and sell it for more money. That’s what happened when Disney bought it. In this context, saying that you had successful films or that you had won a certain number of awards had an impact on the perception of the brand and, therefore, on the amount that they could ask for. That’s why other players jumped on that strategy. There is a key moment in this logic, which is the battle that broke out in 1998 between Saving Private Ryan and Shakespeare Passionate, when the level of advertising investment quintupled that of previous years. Since then, the analysis of advertising investment has accelerated to run the Oscar race. With the rise of piracy, studios began to release almost everywhere in the world at the same time, a similar mechanism that the platforms took: they make a theatrical release many times to meet the Academy requirement of having a continuous week in poster before the end of December, and then they premiere at the same time.

-The Oscar continues to give a prestige that is not achieved in any other way, right?

-Sure, it’s like the IRAM rule of relevance. In all that journey it never ceased to be a validating communication tool. Just as first the obsession of the studios was to maximize their business and then launch simultaneously so as not to lose it, the obsession of the platforms is that the users do not leave. Winning prizes is one more tool they have so they don’t change them for others. It is an evolution of what happened before, but it is not so different. Today the Oscar extends the useful life of films for a few more weeks. Every relevant streaming company has a movie in some category. Even now they buy shorts once they are nominated or they start producing them because they also want to fight for those items. What used to happen with fiction feature films and later with documentaries, now happens in those categories.