All Omnisword Omnichips in Fortnite Season 2: where to find them
Peak omnisword is one of the novelties of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. Bring your own missionswhich consist of find omnichips across the island to unlock customization options. In this Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where are all the omnichips:
How to get the Omnisword pickaxe in Fortnite Season 2?
Before I can carry out this quest thread, first we have to own the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3.
Done this, in Page 1, we can unlock the Omnisword harvesting tool for 7 battle stars. to unlock it, we will automatically get 10 Omnichips. We can also get Omnichips by completing Season missions; In both cases we can spend them as follows:
How to unlock customization options for the Omnisword in Fortnite Season 2
If we go to the “Battle Pass” tab, we will see that one of the options is “Reprogram your Omnisword“. We enter here:
Inside we have the purchase/unlock menu of all possible Omnisword accessories. The list (and their respective prices at Omnichips) is as follows:
Leaves
- light wave: 4 Omnichips
- Destroyer: 4 Omnichips
- Propeller: 4 Omnichips
- Scalpel: 4 Omnichips
- Thorn: 4 Omnichips
- Shadow Hunter: buy at least 3 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Stinger Blade: buy at least 6 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Splinter: 4 Omnichips
- sonic blade: 4 Omnichips
- Inverted Blade: 4 Omnichips
- Sharp Blade: 4 Omnichips
- Shark tooth: 4 Omnichips
- hyperstrike: buy at least 9 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Scythe Karateka: buy at least 13 leaves, and pay 6 Omnichips
guards
- Flank: 4 Omnichips
- Rebel: 4 Omnichips
- Half Moon: 4 Omnichips
- knuckles: 4 Omnichips
- triple horn: 4 Omnichips
- Polished: Buy at least 3 guards, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Ceremonial: buy at least 6 guards, and pay 6 Omnichips
Colors
- Hell: 4 Omnichips
- Hypersonic: 4 Omnichips
- Neon: 4 Omnichips
- Evergreen: 4 Omnichips
- Oceanic: 4 Omnichips
- silver: buy at least 3 colors, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Illuminator: buy at least 6 colors, and pay 6 Omnichips
- ice storm: 4 Omnichips
- Sapphire: 4 Omnichips
- Ultraviolet: 4 Omnichips
- Amethyst: 4 Omnichips
- Bubble gum: 4 Omnichips
- crimson quartz: buy at least 5 colors, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Carbonic: buy at least 13 colors, and pay 6 Omnichips
sounds
- Hybrid Elite: 4 Omnichips
- Agile Alloy: 4 Omnichips
- Toothed Power: 4 Omnichips
- photon energy: 4 Omnichips
- Armored Cargo: 4 Omnichips
- Ultralight Plasma: buy at least 3 sounds, and pay 5 Omnichips
- Whispering Static: buy at least 6 sounds, and pay 6 Omnichips
All the Omnichips of the Omnisword in Fortnite Season 2
the omnichips appear on the island week after week in groups of three, and they look like this:
Remember that appear on the minimap when we are close from them; this helps us locate them.
Omnichips Week 1
- Abandoned Sawmill 1 – Among the cut tree trunks to the southwest of the area.
- Abandoned Sawmill 2 – In the largest building in the center/north, on the ground floor, in a secret room a little further south from where the weapon upgrade bench is.
- Abandoned Sawmill 3 – In the southeasternmost wooden building, in the northeast corner.
- Farmhouse Cholesterol 1: inside the Taco Restaurant, near the counters.
- Farmhouse Cholesterol 2: at a zebra crossing to the east of the Taco Restaurant.
- Farmhouse Cholesterol 3: in a small square covered area to the south of the area, a little south of the gas station.
- Monument Monument 1: On the wooden jetty to the southwest of the remains of the statue.
- Monument Monument 2: southeast of the statue.
- Monument Monument 3 – Under the huge stone that you can walk under to the north of the remains of the statue.
These challenges and missions from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 do not give us experience; they only serve to unlock styles and accessories for the Omnisword pickaxe. visit our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to learn more about this new season.