All Omnisword Omnichips in Fortnite Season 2: where to find them

Peak omnisword is one of the novelties of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. Bring your own missionswhich consist of find omnichips across the island to unlock customization options. In this Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where are all the omnichips:

How to get the Omnisword pickaxe in Fortnite Season 2?

Before I can carry out this quest thread, first we have to own the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3.

We will find the Omnisword pickaxe on Page 1 of the Battle Pass

Done this, in Page 1, we can unlock the Omnisword harvesting tool for 7 battle stars. to unlock it, we will automatically get 10 Omnichips. We can also get Omnichips by completing Season missions; In both cases we can spend them as follows:

How to unlock customization options for the Omnisword in Fortnite Season 2

If we go to the “Battle Pass” tab, we will see that one of the options is “Reprogram your Omnisword“. We enter here:

We can access the menu to buy / unlock parts of the Omnisword through “Reprogram your Omnisword”

Inside we have the purchase/unlock menu of all possible Omnisword accessories. The list (and their respective prices at Omnichips) is as follows:

Within the “Reprogram your Omnisword” menu we have all the customization and unlocking options for this pickaxe

Leaves

light wave : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Destroyer : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Propeller : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Scalpel : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Thorn : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Shadow Hunter : buy at least 3 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips

: buy at least 3 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips Stinger Blade : buy at least 6 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips

: buy at least 6 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips Splinter : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips sonic blade : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Inverted Blade : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Sharp Blade : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Shark tooth : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips hyperstrike : buy at least 9 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips

: buy at least 9 leaves, and pay 5 Omnichips Scythe Karateka: buy at least 13 leaves, and pay 6 Omnichips

guards

Flank : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Rebel : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Half Moon : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips knuckles : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips triple horn : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Polished : Buy at least 3 guards, and pay 5 Omnichips

: Buy at least 3 guards, and pay 5 Omnichips Ceremonial: buy at least 6 guards, and pay 6 Omnichips

Colors

Hell : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Hypersonic : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Neon : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Evergreen : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Oceanic : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips silver : buy at least 3 colors, and pay 5 Omnichips

: buy at least 3 colors, and pay 5 Omnichips Illuminator : buy at least 6 colors, and pay 6 Omnichips

: buy at least 6 colors, and pay 6 Omnichips ice storm : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Sapphire : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Ultraviolet : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Amethyst : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Bubble gum : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips crimson quartz : buy at least 5 colors, and pay 5 Omnichips

: buy at least 5 colors, and pay 5 Omnichips Carbonic: buy at least 13 colors, and pay 6 Omnichips

sounds

Hybrid Elite : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Agile Alloy : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Toothed Power : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips photon energy : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Armored Cargo : 4 Omnichips

: 4 Omnichips Ultralight Plasma : buy at least 3 sounds, and pay 5 Omnichips

: buy at least 3 sounds, and pay 5 Omnichips Whispering Static: buy at least 6 sounds, and pay 6 Omnichips

All the Omnichips of the Omnisword in Fortnite Season 2

the omnichips appear on the island week after week in groups of three, and they look like this:

This is what the Omnichips look like. To collect them, just touch them

Remember that appear on the minimap when we are close from them; this helps us locate them.

Omnichips Week 1

Week 1 Omnichips

Abandoned Sawmill 1 – Among the cut tree trunks to the southwest of the area.

Abandoned Sawmill 2 – In the largest building in the center/north, on the ground floor, in a secret room a little further south from where the weapon upgrade bench is.

Abandoned Sawmill 3 – In the southeasternmost wooden building, in the northeast corner.

Farmhouse Cholesterol 1: inside the Taco Restaurant, near the counters.

Farmhouse Cholesterol 2: at a zebra crossing to the east of the Taco Restaurant.

Farmhouse Cholesterol 3: in a small square covered area to the south of the area, a little south of the gas station.

Monument Monument 1: On the wooden jetty to the southwest of the remains of the statue.

Monument Monument 2: southeast of the statue.

Monument Monument 3 – Under the huge stone that you can walk under to the north of the remains of the statue.

These challenges and missions from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 do not give us experience; they only serve to unlock styles and accessories for the Omnisword pickaxe. visit our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to learn more about this new season.