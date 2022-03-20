Alexandra Daddario poses in an emerald plunging minidress on Instagram

Alexandra Daddario consented to his followers on social networks with a couple of Photographs of herself modeling a tiny dress emerald green

He flaunted his impact figure decked out in an Alo design, which consisted of a mini-dress of type briefs with thin straps, a revealing square neckline and a seam above the waist that helped to highlight it.

She wore her brown hair combed to the side with tousled locks, covering part of her face free of make-up.

She posed in front of the camera kneeling on a gray sofa, inside a white room with glass. Apparently the photos were taken in the new Mansion that she bought in Los Angeles with her fiancé AndrewForm.

“I propped the phone on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the 10 second timer @alo,” she wrote in the caption, noting that she took the photos herself. Instantly, both images surpassed 2.3 million likes.

Since a few months the actress has been collaborating with the sportswear brand Hello.

In several publications has been seen wearing the brand’s leggings, as well as socks, shorts, shirts and crop top.

In the last days the star of Percy Jackson She has kept herself busy by attending various events of Hollywoodincluding award ceremonies such as the Art Directors Guild Annual Awards in which she was a presenter.

She was also a special guest at an event in honor of amal clooney, Kerry Washington and other female stars who are succeeding in various sectors of the entertainment industry and sport.

A few months ago he premiered his most recent project The White Lotusan original six-episode miniseries from hbo max. It is currently enjoying the success it has had thanks to critical reviews and influence that the actors of the moment have given him as Sidney Sweeney.

His public appearances come after a man invaded his home in California with a gun in hand.

According TMZthe suspect had been seen yelling something about her in the streets, then stood in front of her house looking for the actress. After she refused to leave, the police arrested him.

Apparently, Alexandra and her fiancé were not at home at the time of the incident.

Police reported that the suspect was David Adam Cako24 years old, and that in his car he had hidden a illegal weapon loaded.

MA

