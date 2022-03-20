Alexa Bliss denounces death threats on social media

The bullyingidentity theft or death threats are a problem that has spread over the Internet in recent years, causing great tragedies, such as the death of the Japanese fighter Hana Kimura in 2020. Other cases, such as that of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, they narrowly missed out on a serious accident.

the raw star Alexa Bliss is no stranger to this problem. Recently, she posted several messages on Twitter suggesting that some people had impersonated her identity or even threatened to kill her and her own partner in real life, singer Ryan Cabrera.

“On Twitter – and I really hate that this has to be repeated again – NO, you’re not talking to me on any other social network, NO – you don’t get private messages from a ‘personal account’ of mine, NO – we’re NOT dating, NO – no I’m asking for $$ – and death threats towards me and my fiancé are NOT okay“Bliss wrote through her official Twitter account.

He later added: Whoever you communicate with pretending to be me, IS NOT ME. And most importantly: AGAIN, death threats are not okay.”

Alexa Bliss received more threats in the past

It is not the first time that Alexa Bliss has received threats on social networks. In February 2021, a user assured that he was willing to go to Alexa Bliss’s home, located in Orlando, to ‘get rid’ of Ryan Cabrera. At first, Twitter users mocked this user, who insisted that he was not a troll and that he intended to achieve his goal. “I am not a stalker, I am a lover of Alexa happiness, I will go to his house in Orlando, Florida and pay him a little visit,” he assured.

Alexa Bliss is again absent from WWE televised shows. At the beginning of the year, she starred in a series of videos with a WWE psychologist to try to eliminate from his life the diabolical character that he acquired by joining “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Ultimately, she returned to the ring to wrestle in the Elimination Chamber for a title opportunity at WrestleMania, but she was unable to overcome Bianca Belair ultimately losing. Since then, she has not appeared on television again.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.