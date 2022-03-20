A fan is building all of Breath of the Wild in Minecraft

A Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan plans to build all of Hyrule in Minecraft, starting with the Great Plateau. Being the tutorial zone for Breath of the Wild, the Great Plateau is, thematically speaking, probably the best starting point for such an incredible project.

Minecraft has proven to be an inexhaustible source of creativity over the years. Despite its simplicity, or perhaps because of it, the game and its players have spawned a number of incredible builds over the years.

Now a new mega-construction is starting to take shape. The user lg_cuber, also known as Grazzy, has shared images of his work so far on reddit and has recreated the well-known landscape of the Great Plateau of breath of the wild. The Temple of Time, the Sheikah Tower, and even the various shrines dotted around the plateau are clearly visible.

Also, lg_cuber has made it clear that this is just the beginning; over time, he intends to recreate the entirety of Hyrule. Although it will undoubtedly be a colossal project, his determination seems genuine. In fact, his work is already receiving a lot of praise.

With the game being such a major title, it should come as no surprise that this isn’t the first time Breath of the Wild has been at the center of a dedicated piece of work like this. Like other Zelda games, BotW has inspired its share of amazing fan projects. In fact, it is not the first time that the tutorial area itself has been redone in a different digital medium.