6 blockbusters that were going to eat up the box office but were great failures and that you can see online | Entertainment

Many times we have attended a premiere that everyone thought was important and, turning around in the room, we have found that there were hardly any spectators. It might be a lazy Friday, but one already suspects.

The history of Hollywood is full of successes, blockbusters, billions of euros in profits. But he also has a black history, which they carefully try to hide.

For decades, movie stars have starred in major projects that, due to circumstances, have been ostracized after passing unnoticed by the cinema. This report today is a hymn to all those movies that failed to take flight.

Surely you remember some, but not all, because Hollywood itself has already taken care of burying under the rug all those movies that could have been, but did not become so.

without further delay, Let’s go with these productions that cost a pasture and that did not collect the desired fruits. What’s more, they directly lost money by making them. Considering that The Avengers has totaled more than 5,000 million dollars, it is painful to know that others have failed.

6 blockbusters that were going to eat up the box office and were big flops

The flight of fenix

An American oil company drilling for oil in Mongolia must end its activities and sends a plane, a C-119 Flying Boxcar, to remove the company’s personnel. Along with the staff comes a very extravagant character.

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) was directed by John Moore, starring Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi, Tyrese Gibson, Miranda Otto and Hugh Laurie and it was a remake of the version directed in 1965 by Robert Aldrich.

With everything to succeed (actors, budget, script, good marketing…) it ended up crashing resoundingly. Despite not being a bad movie -many of us quite liked it- at the box office it suffered a serious setback.

The budget is estimated at 99 million dollars and after several months in theaters it failed to raise more than 45 million. That gives us a loss of 54 million, if we do not count television rights, physical sales and other content. But it seems that this plus was not enough.

Qualification : The flight of fenix

: The flight of fenix Release date : 2004

: 2004 Duration : 2:23 hours

: 2:23 hours Platform:Disney+

the last fortress

Lieutenant General Eugene Irwin is court-martialed to serve several years in a military prison. The prison warden, Colonel Winter, who had admired Irwin before his conviction, runs the prison with an iron fist, questionable tactics, and ruthlessness.

The Last Fortress (2001) is an American film directed by Rod Lurie and starring Robert Redford, James Gandolfini, and Mark Ruffalo. With those three big-screen titans, DreamWorks had to put money out of pocket because it went out of business.

According to records, The film cost around 72 million dollars to shoot and at the box office it only reached a poor collection of 28 million dollars.. As with the first on our list, this production is not a bad movie. The disaster had to be circumstantial.

In United States it is attributed to the fact that the marketing of the film could imply that the film was anti-American (because of the backwards flag of its original cover), which caused it to suffer a boycott in its own territory.

Qualification : The last fortress

: The last fortress Release date : 2001

: 2001 Duration : 2:13 hours

: 2:13 hours Platform: AppleTV+

Do you know Joe Black?

William Parrish is a powerful and meticulous tycoon whose life is altered by the arrival of an enigmatic young man named Joe Black who falls in love with his daughter. Joe is, in reality, the personification of death, who has a mission to fulfill.

Do you know Joe Black? (1998) is a movie directed by Martin Brest and starring the brilliant and important Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins and Claire Forlani. Despite this poster, his time in theaters was a real disaster. Of those who make time and not for good.

It was distributed produced by Universal Pictures, which left 131 million dollars to shoot it (those stars must be paid) and its collection stayed at 69 million dollars. That gives us a net negative of $62 million.

It is currently available on StarzPlay, where it can be verified that the film is not, far from it, bad. And less so horrible that, in addition, it accumulated losses once it was released. Hollywood stuff.

Qualification : Do you know Joe Black?

: Do you know Joe Black? Release date : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 3:00 hours

: 3:00 hours Platform: Starz Play

warrior number 13

An emissary from Baghdad is kidnapped by a group of Viking warriors and forced to join them in their fight against evil creatures believed to exist only in legend. With this synopsis today we would talk about a success, then it was misunderstood.

The 13th Warrior (1999) is based on the best-seller called Corpse Eaters by writer Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park and The Lost World, among other works). The film became a financial disaster as soon as it hit theaters.

Produced by Touchstone Pictures, its final budget was 188 million dollars, a very respectable sum at that time for a film of this genre. Its gross collection was 93 million, for which they lost a whopping 95 million dollars.

In Spain we are very fond of this film because the protagonist is Antonio Banderas, one of our most beloved, famous and international actors. The movie is not bad, and if you like the action and adventure genre you will like itdespite being 23 years old.

Qualification : The 13th Warrior

: The 13th Warrior Release date : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 1:43 hours

: 1:43 hours Platform:Disney+

the messenger of the future

In America there are no highways, no laws, and no hope for the future. After an apocalyptic war that has almost destroyed civilization, the survivors try to regroup in villages and lead a quiet and primitive life. At first it sounds bad, the disaster was worse.

The Messenger of the Future (1997) is directed by and stars Kevin Costner. The film production is based on a post-apocalyptic novel written in 1983 by David Brin, which received numerous awards. And the script is by Brian Helgeland. As you can see, too many things come together in this work.

It is the film on the list that raised the least money compared to the final budget to shoot it. Produced by Warner Bros., this film needed 125 million dollars to shoot and only managed to collect about 33 million dollars at the box office. It goes out to pay 92 million.

If almost all the proposals that we have brought you were treated unfairly by the audience, andn this case the reality is that the film is not very good. One of Kevin Costner’s great hits along with Waterworld, which has not been included because it is already a classic in itself.

Qualification : The messenger from the future

: The messenger from the future Release date : 1997

: 1997 Duration : 2:57 hours

: 2:57 hours Platform: AppleTV+

How to know if it is love?

Lisa (Reese Witherspoon), a star softball player, has been released from the national team; George (Paul Rudd), an academic businessman, has just been kicked out of his father’s company. When everything they know is taken from them, Lisa and George try to find romance.

Their current relationships are not going well and, after being introduced by mutual friends, Lisa and George will try to form a friendship, which will help them get out of the piles of lemons that life has given them. This is how they present a film that had everything to succeed, but that crashed in theaters internationally.

Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd, and Jack Nicholson. It is said soon, but we are talking about some of the brightest stars of their timewhich were gathered around an easy script, not very original and that did not convince almost anyone.

This affected the box office, of course. Produced by Columbia Pictures Corporation, the audiovisual work cost 138 million dollars and its collection was 57 million, which gives a loss of 81 million euros. It is not the worst on the list, but almost.

Qualification : How to know if it is love?

: How to know if it is love? Release date : 2010

: 2010 Duration : 2:01 am

: 2:01 am Platform: Youtube

We hope you enjoy this selection, because as we have commented on each of them when necessary, there are some on this list that deserve a second chancewhile others are better forgotten forever.

Sometimes having it all in your face is not enough.