3 disturbing thrillers ideal for the weekend and available on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video It is one of the best options within the offer of streaming platforms. The North American giant has focused on enhancing its offer, renewing film classics, betting on its original productions and adding iconic studios to its ranks, such as MGM.

Thus, its catalog offers us a wide variety of options, adaptable to all tastes and interests. Next, we leave a selection of three thrillers, including a cult classic from the turn of the century.

Operation Valkyrie

Based on a true story, and with one of the best performances of Tom Cruisethis film tells the story of Colonel Claus Von Stauffenberg, a German aristocrat, who returns from Africa seriously wounded in combat and, after joining the German resistance, becomes the mastermind of Operation Valkyrie, whose objective is to overthrow the Nazi regime. .

Tom Cruise in one of his best roles

The film directed by Bryan Singer and starring the aforementioned Cruise, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson, Terence Stamp and eddie izzard details the plan that entailed eliminating Hitler through a bomb attack, with all the suspense and danger that this entailed.

Fake identity

The synopsis of this film reads: When Michael Finkel (Jonah Hill), a disgraced reporter for the New York Times, meets Christian Longo (James Franco), a murderer wanted by the FBI, he seizes his identity. His investigation then becomes a kind of game of cat and mouse. Based on true events, it chronicles Finkel’s relentless search for the true story of Longo.

Christian Longo, by James Franco

With great performances by the protagonists, the film manages to convey the doubt, mystery and suspense of a story that at times is hard to believe was real. Much of it is accomplished by the direction of Rupert Goold and the photography of Masanobu Takayanagi.

Donnie Darko

This cult classic where we met Jake Gyllenhall tells the story of a young man who, after saving his life from an accident, begins to suffer hallucinations that will make him discover a new world around him. The tremendous staging by director Richard Kelly poses a permanent game between reality and the imaginary, with characters who reveal their true identity as the film progresses. At times dark, at times with some black humor, Donnie Darko is a must-date that will have you tense throughout its duration.

The film is a cult classic and one of the best of this century.

The cast is completed Maggie Gyllenhaal, Patrick Swayze, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell and drew Barrymore. Safety pin!

