3 disturbing thrillers ideal for the weekend and available on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video It is one of the best options within the offer of streaming platforms. The North American giant has focused on enhancing its offer, renewing film classics, betting on its original productions and adding iconic studios to its ranks, such as MGM.

Thus, its catalog offers us a wide variety of options, adaptable to all tastes and interests. Next, we leave a selection of three thrillers, including a cult classic from the turn of the century.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker