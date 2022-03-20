10 years! These movies hit the screen in 2012

2012 was an incredible year for cinema, the scene of classic releases and cult favorites. It’s a joy to look back and realize that some of the most beloved movies are now reaching their 10th anniversary milestones in 2022, especially considering how well remembered they are.

Let’s take a walk down nostalgia lane and check out these movies that were everything from indie hits to early installments of successful franchises. And warning, it may be a good idea to clear your schedule this weekend, because you will surely want to see them again after reading this list.

“The Lorax”: This whimsical family movie brought to life the Dr. Seuss book of the same name. The animated version features the voices of Taylor Swift, Zac Efron and Ed Helms, and follows a boy’s search for love and his friendship with the grumpy Lorax.

“The Hunger Games”: Based on the popular dystopian novel of the same name, this production premiered in 2012 as the first film in the series. This outstanding movie was not only enjoyed by teenagers all over the world, but it helped launch Jennifer Lawrence to stardom.

“What to Expect When You’re Expecting”: This romantic comedy is wildly entertaining and full of laughs from start to finish. Featuring some of the most prominent women in cinema, including Jennifer Lopez, Anna Kendrick and Cameron Diaz, this film follows the stories of five couples as they prepare for and deal with parenthood.

It is incredible that 10 years have passed since the arrival of these films!

“The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. This film burst onto the scene as a new Marvel action movie in 2012, and follows the story of quiet Peter Parker, who becomes infected with a radioactive spider bite that gives him superpowers. If you were a fan of this iteration, you probably didn’t miss “Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Another movie that debuted in 2012 was “Ted”, a film that was a huge box office success, grossing more than 500 million dollars worldwide. “Ted” was written and directed by Seth MacFarlane, and stars such comedic geniuses as Mark Wahlberg, Joel McHale and Mila Kunis.