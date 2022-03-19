X-Men: The perfect cosplay of Mystique does exist and it is that of this Russian artist

Among all the anti-heroes and anti-heroines in the Marvel universe, Mystique is undoubtedly the most amazing of alland now the changeable mutant has literally come to life thanks to the spectacular cosplay from X Men by a professional Russian artist.

The two versions of Mystique that we have seen in the movies live action of Marvel’s mutants have been excellent, perhaps more Rebecca Romijn’s than Jennifer Lawrence’s. But in the end both have known how to shine with this complicated but important character for the franchise of the X Men.

And although one interpretation could have been better than the other, there is no doubt that in both cases, both in the first trilogy and in those of the “new generation”, the impressive work that the production people did with the makeup stood out. body so complex, which has been perfectly recreated by this girl in her cosplay.

We promise you that you are not seeing Jennifer Lawrence’s Raven Darkhölme, the name of this extremely talented Russian cosplayer is on Instagram @jannetincosplay and as you can see, she is a professional when it comes to bringing characters from comics and movies to life. as well as manga and anime.

It can be easily noticed that It is not an edition, but a characterization where he paints his entire body in Mystique’s characteristic bluewhich is adorned with these “scales” that the mutant wears all over her skin.

There are many other incredible details such as the nails that are painted the same color as the skin, the eyes that, in addition to the iris with the interesting design of Raven, also manage to paint their sclera yellow, a touch that gives much more realism to their appearance. cosplay by Mystique. Finally, the hair that is the artist’s natural hair which she dyes red and combs it completely smugly back just as the Marvel character uses it.

what did you think of this cosplay by Mystique?

