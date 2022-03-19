WWE Top 10 Best WrestleMania Finals

On the occasion of the arrival of WrestleMania 38, during the last few weeks we have taken a tour of the history of the great WWE event, remembering the best fights, shows and stellar fights. But one Wrestlemania It is also marked by its end, so we have decided to dive in again and repeat the best outcomes.

10. Hulk Hogan defeats Stg. Slaughter at WrestleMania VII

In 1991, Hulk Hogan was caressing in his last years in WWE. Or at least that was the impression we had when The Ultimate Warrior beat him in the sixth edition. The torch pass didn’t go as planned, and the Hulkster continued on top. Far from having given his best moments, Hogan gave us one of his best stories with Sgt. Slaughter, a character who already had his years in WWE, but who achieved a hatch at that time. The end of this fight was dramatic, with Hogan bordering on defeat but resurrecting at the last moment and taking the victory to celebrate bloodiedwaving flag of the United States.

9. Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII

The hour-long Iron Man held in ’96 was incredibly emotionally charged. The story between HBK and “The Hitman”, who had to decide which of the two was better, ended with victory for Shawn Michaels. The moment of celebration, after superkicking in “overtime” and pinning Bret Hart, was one of the most vivid in WrestleMania history. It was Michaels’ first time holding the belt and the look on his face as he picked up the belt showcased just how big he would be for years to come.

8. Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior embrace at WrestleMania VI

Possibly the main event of the 1990 edition was the closest of all time. Hulk Hogan arrived as the mega star of WWE, while The Ultimate Warrior was presented as the alternative. The warrior took the cat to the water in a fast-paced finish, with both trying to apply their final maneuvers. Hogan’s ‘Hulking Up’ was unstoppable back then, but Warrior was very sneaky dodging the back blow from him. When the referee rang the bell, Hogan came down to ringside for his title. He went up again and, before the astonishment of his rival, gave The Ultimate Warrior the Championship and they both hugged as a sign of respect.

7. Seth Rollins redeems the MITB briefcase and wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31

One of the most unexpected endings in WrestleMania history took place in 2015, when Seth Rollins made his surprise appearance in the main event to redeem money in the bank briefcase. A few before, The Architect lost to Randy Orton in an individual fight, which made us forget about his greatest possession. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battled it out in the final match in what was supposed to be Reigns’ christening match, but Rollins crashed the party by showing up with the briefcase and using it to win the WWE title.

6. Vince McMahon and Steve Austin make peace at WrestleMania X-Seven

It had to be a great night for Vince McMahon. After ‘buying’ WCW he had the opportunity to forever heal the wounds in his family, but he ended up humiliated in his fight against Shane. For that reason, and because of the eternal rivalry that he had with Steve Austin in previous years, nobody expected him in the main event of the show. WrestleMania X-Seven, which for many is the best edition of all, closed with Vince McMahon helping Stone Cold beat The Rock and finish an amazing show.

5. Shawn Michaels says goodbye to fans at WrestleMania XXVI

One of the best fights in the history of WrestleMania took place in 2010. The second part of Undertaker and Shawn Michaels was presented as a rematch of rematches, where HBK put his career on the line to have the opportunity to play a new fight against the Deadman. The Undertaker defeated Shawn Michaels in a very intense duel, which ended with the Tombstone Piledriver and the count of three. The most emotional moment was experienced afterwards, with The Undertaker showing his respects to Michaels, giving him a hug and leaving him alone in the ring to have one last ovation before the fans who attended the University of Phoenix Stadium.

4. The Undertaker says goodbye at WrestleMania 33

Surely it was not the end that we all imagined, but seeing The Undertaker leave his outfit on the ground to say goodbye broke our hearts. The Deadman lost his streak a few years ago and his subsequent performances at WrestleMania were not very good. The experts agreed that he should stop fighting the impossible: age. The match against Reigns was disappointing, but what happened next had its magic point. The Deadman humanized himself by leaving his belongings, opening up to the public, going down to ringside and kissing his wife, something that had never happened.

3. Hulk Hogan defeats Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III

It is the classic moment that WWE will repeat again and again until eternity. The hero against the villain, good against evil. All this was perfectly reflected in a fight where David had to beat Goliath. Hogan made it. Everything was very fast, perfect to remember it in a few seconds. Possibly, for that reason it was so special. Hulk Hogan achieved what seemed impossible: lifting Andre The Giant with a Body Slam and taking the victory by the count of three.

2. Daniel Bryan celebrates his victory at WrestleMania XXX

The “Yes Movement” starred in the thirtieth edition of WrestleMania from start to finish. Daniel Bryan took the show by putting fans in his pocket on a magical night, possibly the last as big as we can remember. The final reaction was incredible, where a healthier environment than ever was breathed. Daniel Bryan’s victory had a very emotional end to the party, with the new champion celebrating his new coronation with little Connor Michalekan 8-year-old boy who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and who had supported him in recent weeks.

1. Chris Benoit celebrates with Eddie Guerrero his victory at WrestleMania XX

WrestleMania XX is one of the best editions that also has one of the best matches in its main event. Chris Benoit won the hearts of the public and expressed an indescribable sentiment towards wrestling. The moment of his victory, making Triple H surrender, was sensational, but even more so was the moment in which Eddie Guerrero appeared to hug his friend. The reward of the effort was reflected perfectly at that moment.

