WWE plans to make a change in a match at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is still a couple of weeks away and it looks like WWE has some ideas in mind. According to information revealed by expert journalist Dave Meltzer, the company would add the Alpha Academy couple (Chad Gable and Otis) to the Raw Tag Team Championship match.



This fight currently has RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) facing Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford), without knowing yet on which night of the show they will be presented. If this information is confirmed, it will become a triple threat match and it is expected to become official in next Monday’s edition of the red mark.

This addition would be added to the one presented last Friday, when Natalya Shayna and Baszler were added to the match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Next, the video when Sony Deville decides to add the new couple to the fight at WrestleMania 38:



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Saturday)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs



Team Combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin



The Kevin Owens Show

Special Guest: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38 (Sunday)



Unification of the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar (w)



fight without rules

Johnny Knoxville vs. sami zayn

Pat McAfee vs. austin theory

Edge vs. A.J. Styles



WWE WrestleMania 38 card (unconfirmed)



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Carmella and Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler.



Raw Tag Team Championships

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

