Will there be a final event of Season 1, Chapter 3 of Fortnite?

A few days before the start of the new season, the uncertainty of knowing if there will be a final event of the current Season remains latent. All the details.

One more time, Fortnite will renew its content and start a new Season. The current season, along with the Battle Pass, will end this March 19, 2022 and battle royale fans are intrigued as to whether or not there will be a end of season event.

Fortnite, Season 1: Epic Games did not schedule any final events

The end of the current season of the Epic Games battle royale is getting closer. Few hours separate us from the time of its culmination and, as we have already found out, there won’t be any kind of important event that marks its closure to make way for the Season 2Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

Despite this, users and fans of Fortnite remain on the lookout and wait for a surprise announcement by the company. Well, Epic Games has them accustomed to important events, with celebrations or collaborations, every time a Season ends.

Date and news of Season 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite

As we mentioned earlier, the current battle royale season will conclude tomorrow, March 19. Anyway, still the exact date on which Season 2 of Chapter 3 will start is not known. The probable dates being considered are the same March, 19one day later, that is, March 20 or, failing that, at the latest, the tuesday 22 of the current month.

At the moment, Epic Games has not revealed any information regarding the content that will arrive in the new season of the battle royale. Despite this, as happens at the start of each Season, it is feasible to deduce that we will have a new Battle Pass with spectacular free and premium rewards for those who buy it with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite.

