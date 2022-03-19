What’s to watch on CCC Go and streaming platforms

CCC GO

Fast and furious 6

(hbo, 2:38 PM) Ever since Dom and Brian stole $100 million from a mobster, they’ve been unaccounted for, unable to return home because the law is after them. Meanwhile, Hobbs asks Dom to round up his team in London. Action, with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson.

stories from beyond the grave

(Paramount Network, 8:30 PM) Skeptical professor and psychology expert Phillip Goodman embarks on a journey into terror after finding a file detailing three unexplained cases of ghostly apparitions. With Martin Freeman.

20th century women

(film & arts, at 22) Dorothea Fields is a woman who manages to raise her teenage son Jamie in an environment of love, freedom and a vibrant feminist movement in 1979 Southern California. With Annette Bening and Elle Fanning .

Wanted

(universal studio, 10pm) Wesley Gibson is an office worker whose life has no direction. After his father is murdered, he meets Fox, who recruits him into the Brotherhood, a secret society of assassins who take orders from God. With Morgan Freeman and Angelina Jolie.

APPLETV+

wecrashed

Miniseries starring Anne Hattaway and Jared Leto, inspired by a successful podcast. It chronicles the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups. Based on true events, the series chronicles how WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in nearly a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

NETFLIX

Alessandro Cattelan: A simple question

Italian documentary series that explores the recipe for happiness. Alessandro Cattelan searches for the answer through interviews and unique experiences in this cross-genre documentary series.

The eternal confusion of the search for love

Indian series. Guided by a daring imaginary magician, a quirky and lonely twenty-something tries to dare to try new things to find a mate. The Night Light – Season Three Taiwanese series. In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, the women of a popular Japanese nightspot grapple with jealousy, disappointment, friendship and love.

life in laughter

French series. From juggling jobs to seeking viral fame, making it in the world of stand-up comedy can be chaotic. But they will risk everything to make the world laugh. With Fanny Herrero (creator), Farid Bentoumi, Bryan Marciano, Mariama Gueye, Younes Boucif, Elsa Guedj and Jean Siuen.

Until we meet again

Salvador Campodónico is a young and successful businessman whose family owns the most important hotel corporation in all of Spain. For the construction of his first international project, they choose to land in Cusco. It is in this mystical and magical place that Salvador meets Ariana, an adventurous backpacker who lives a life completely opposite to hers, free from ties. Peruvian romantic movie.

AMAZON PRIME

neither yours nor mine

Roberto and Amanda seem like the perfect wealthy couple, but in reality they are a monotonous couple, whose routine changes completely when Roberto meets Lía, a beautiful flamenco dancer who falls in love with her vitality. When Amanda realizes that her husband is having an affair, she makes the decision to form an alliance with the least expected person: Diego, a street musician who plays in front of her office and who, coincidentally, is a couple. of Lia. Together, Diego and Amanda will look for a way to attract their respective partners back to them, without suspecting that along the way they will form an endearing bond and discover new ways of living and loving.