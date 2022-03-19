What time is F1 qualifying in Bahrain and how to watch it | live text

Follow her here:

Formula 1 kicks off the 2022 season with the Bahrain GP this weekend, and on Saturday, March 19, the first classification of the year will be held, Sakhir, in the afternoon of Spain, the morning of Latin America and the local night .

This is what happened in the free practice of the 2022 Bahrain GP of F1:

What time is Bahrain GP F1 qualifying 2022 at Sakhir

Day : Saturday March 19, 2022

Bahrain F1 qualifying time in Spain : 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Bahrain F1 qualifying time in Mexico: 9:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. Bahrain F1 qualifying time in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama: 10:00 a.m.

Bahrain F1 qualifying time in Venezuela and Bolivia: eleven : 00h

eleven Bahrain F1 qualifying time in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay: 12 :00h

We must remember that three hours before qualifying we will experience the last free practice session of the Bahrain GP, ​​the so-called FP3 on Saturday.

Then, qualifying for the Bahrain GP will start when it is 6:00 p.m. there (already at night), but since there is a two-hour difference with Spain, qualifying in Sakhir will be at 4:00 p.m. in Spain. Latin American countries will have it in the morning, but without having to get up very early; the classification of the Bahrain GP will be at nine in the morning in Mexico, at ten in the morning if we talk about Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama; Bahrain’s classification will be at eleven in the morning on Saturday in Venezuela and Bolivia and at twelve in the morning in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

At that time, at 4:00 p.m., the first of the three qualifying rounds will begin, Bahrain Q1, which will be contested by the 20 drivers and will last 18 minutes. After it, five drivers will be eliminated (from 16th to 20th) and 15 will qualify for the Bahrain Q2, which will start around 4:25 p.m.. Q2 lasts 15 minutes, and in it five drivers are eliminated (from 11th to 15th) and the fastest ten go to Q3. The definitive Bahrain Q3, which will start at 4:48 p.m.will be where pole position and the top ten positions for Sunday’s race are decided.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain GP 2022 classification in Spain (DAZN F1 schedules)

Where to see the classification of the Bahrain GP F1 in Spain : DAZN F1. The preview of the Bahrain GP classification starts on DAZN at 3:00 p.m., one hour before.

The 2022 Formula 1 season in Spain can only be seen legally by paying. The price has gone up for this year, with the subscription being €12.99 per month or €129.99 per year, giving you access to F1, MotoGP and numerous sports and championships. If you were already subscribed, the price of 9.99 euros per month will be maintained until the rate changes in April. Also, since the content stays hosted on the platform, you can return to it whenever you want.

And on what televisions can you see Formula 1 in Latin America? Here the channels to see the classification of the Bahrain GP 2022:

countries Channels Costa Rica Guatemala Nicaragua STAR Action/ESPN Colombia Peru Ecuador Panama STAR Action/ESPN Mexico FOX Sports Mexico Venezuela bolivia Paraguay STAR Action/ESPN Chile STAR Action/FOX Sports Argentina Uruguay STAR Action/ESPN

How to watch the best of the 2022 Bahrain GP F1 qualifying at Sakhir

How to view the summary and analysis of the Bahrain classification : On DAZN F1 +, at 5:00 p.m.

The ‘post qualifying’ of the Bahrain GP qualifying, with analysis led by Naomi de Miguel and with comments from Antonio Lobato, Pedro de la Rosa and Tony Cuquerella, it will be at 5:00 p.m., as soon as the classification ends. However, it will only last half an hour, since the first Formula 2 race will take place at 5:30 p.m.

If you only want to see specific moments of the Bahrain GP classification, we recommend our website, and the Twitter and YouTube from DAZN and from Formula 1 itself.

When can Qatar F1 qualifying be seen on DAZN? On the DAZN F1 channel live you will be able to see the classification again on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. and on Sunday morning, at 06:15 a.m., but remember that on the platform you can access the content afterwards and at any time.

And for yet another year we recommend you download our App for both Android and IOS, since with it you won’t miss anything and we’ll send you a notification so you don’t have to pay attention.

The fastest driver in qualifying on Saturday in Bahrain will be the first poleman of the 2022 season, as it is the first round of the course. Regarding the history of the Sakhir track, hamilton He has three pole positions, the same as Vettel (who will not be on the track this Saturday due to COVID-19). In 2021 the British could not break the tie, since the first place went to Verstappen. From the current grid, Bottas has two pole positions in Bahrain, and Alonso and Leclercone each.

