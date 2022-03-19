What is raw veganism? the diet that Anne Hathaway practiced for her last role | People | Entertainment

Having to gain or lose weight, change their look, train hard and practice martial arts are some of the things that actors must do to personalize their new roles.

However, actress Anne Hathaway had a tougher time as she had to adapt to a diet and became a raw vegan in order to portray the character of her latest role in the upcoming AppleTV+ series WeCrashed.

Hathaway, who will play Rebekah Neumann in the famous American series, eliminated all foods of animal origin and for a long time only ate raw or cooked foods at temperatures below 40-48 °C.

“I became a raw vegan,” revealed the 39-year-old actress during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while confessing that Rebekah, her new character, is a very passionate vegan.

The actress stated that her husband, also an actor, Adam Shulman, supported her in the decision, but did not judge her when she tried to consume foods outside the diet.

“And then three weeks later, when I said ‘I need a burger,’ he said ‘Okay,'” laughed Hathaway, who also confessed to practicing yoga for the WeCrashed role.

What is raw veganism

In this regard, the web portal I want to take care of myself, a wellness specialist, explains that raw veganism is based on consuming natural foods, respecting the environment and animals.

They add that this diet includes; vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, vegetables, algae and sprouts. They also explain that food should be cooked below 40ºC.

People who practice raw veganism point out that it is not a strict diet but rather that they represent a philosophy of life capable of providing many ethical and health benefits to people.

There are many celebrities who not only practice raw veganism, but also make it public for its dissemination. Among them Demi Moore, Ornella Muti, Beyonce, Alicia Silverstone, Uma Thurman, Cher, Woody Harrelson, Susan Sarandon, Pierce Brosnan, Madonna, Pamela Anderson, Daryl Hannah, Natalie Portman and Venus Williams.

