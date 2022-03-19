What if Fortnite suppresses building?

One of the central elements in the gameplay fortnite is buildingbut during the last few months there have been many rumors that this element could be removed from the game to become a shooter more to use.

The chapter change seemed like the perfect time, but it was not the case. The imminent change of season seems less ideal, especially being only the second season of the chapter, but nothing is ruled out with Epic Games.

What makes us think about it again is a story that came out last February. It became a call to creators of the creative mode to mount new combat modes in which the construction did not have any role. What’s more, it should be disabled.

In that call for combat they also introduced fire and encouraged creators to use terrain and buildings to serve as cover. It does not stop being something focused for the Creative mode and for that reason it did not have a greater impactbut there is a small detail that does make us think that there may be changes in that regard.

And it is that it is allowed to send the maps until March 22, a date very close to the change of season, which should arrive in the next few days. It is a curious coincidence that makes us think about the possibility of a drastic change in the battle royale.

At the moment, in any case, it means nothing. It is still something oriented to the Creative mode of Fortnite and in fact they will appear in the discover menu already during the new season, so it could well be something designed for the future.

Either way, in a few days we will leave doubts. There is no official date for the new season, but different references in the game suggest that it could end this Saturday and, therefore, would start on Sunday.