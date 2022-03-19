What are the best Minecraft seeds?

The best minecraft seeds from update 1.18 and earlier, will help you reach key locations by listing coordinates for both Bedrock and Java. Some of them are:

Villa in the Forest: Seed 292038360 Java

Mountains and Caves: Seed -607429394 Java

Flooded Caverns: 292038360 Bedrock Seed

Mountain Valley: Seed 700682 Bedrock

Mansion in the Forest: Seed 917317491

Town with big crack: Seed -2024236026

Island with a town in the middle of the sea: Seed 328211190642393298 Java 1.16+

Winterfell: Seed 627689198065479624 Java 1.16+

Biome Mix: Seed 2111844826 Java

Island with sunken ships Seed 7777777777988733304

If you want to know more about the seeds available for the Minecraft 1.17 update and others, then The Truth News shares with you what are the codes to appear on specific sites.

What is the seed to appear in a village in Minecraft?

Seed to appear a village in Minecraft



The seed –376042977865450385 for Minecraft Java platform will help you to appear a village. This seed is unique in that you will spawn on an island with only one village and then you will see a Mushroom Island Biome that you will be able to explore, surrounded by a cold and icy ocean.

What is the seed to find Herobrine?









After a long time searching, the Herobrine seed has finally been found, 478868574082066804 The investigation began in September 2020 and ended on January 16, 2021. To download the Minecraft seed, access the following link.

What are the best Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock seeds?

Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock Seed



The best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for the platform bedrock They are:

Desert seed, forest and more. Code: 190350975

Snow, Grove, Jagged Peaks and Frozen Peaks. Code: 331124596

Jungle. Code: 1909697087

Swamp and plains. Code: 983781959

Badlands, Wooded Badlands, and Desert. Code: -453043319

Grove, snowy slopes and frozen ocean. Code: -2129398464

Desert and jungle. Code: -1739171260

Eroded and forested badlands. Code: -612896967

River and forest. Code: 1152091468

Desert. Code: 1072622191

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!