Vital education for the prevention of colorectal cancer

Annually, 1,500 cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed in Puerto Rico; most of these manifestations are highly preventable.

During awareness month colorectal cancer preventionthe Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), held an exclusive conversation with Ms. Marta Sánchez, current president of the Colorectal Cancer Coalition in Puerto Rico, through which she explained the objective of this organization for the patients of this condition, and the general population.

“There is no reason for people to die from colorectal cancer, because it is a highly preventable cancer, and when it is detected early, survival is magnificent, so all of us who have come together are the voice of the community,” he stressed. . “With early detection tests, we could save more lives.”

The truth is that this condition is diagnosed quite frequently on the island, since research suggests that 1,500 cases are detected annually in that country, and as the past president of the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Coalition, Dr. Rafael Mosquera, reported Almost 90% of these cases are preventable.

Let us also remember that cancer colon is the main cause of death that affects women and men equally, so the current president of the Coalition emphasizes that no person deserves to die for a cause like this, and even more so when these types of campaigns are carried out.

“The interesting thing about this is that the effect is multiplier. We continue to join our efforts in different organizations and communities. We have taken this message to thousands of peopleAnd through that message, we’ve also been able to save them.”

And it is that the Coalition for the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer in Puerto Rico has been operating for 10 years, during which they have been characterized as a nonprofit foundationcapable of educating, serving, linking, guiding, stimulating and empowering the public around this issue, so that they can demand screening tests, if they are necessary.

“Additionally, we are also the voice for the people of other professional organizations such as the Puerto Rican Society of Gastroenterology. So when we go out into the community, we carry that other message of prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment.”

Cancer colorectal is more common in overweight people or obesity, sedentary people, people with eating patterns erroneous, and in those who smoke or consume alcoholic beverages frequently. In addition to these external factors, it also manifests itself in people whose risk factors are more influenced by genetics.

“When we educate the population, we don’t just focus on what is cancer. We educate that, for example, obesity is associated with 13 different types of cancer and we explain them, but we emphasize cancer colorectal,” argued the president.

Additionally, he added that “From the Colorectal Cancer Coalition, we have always promoted a ‘5K’, which not only serves to raise funds, but also to make the population aware of doing constant physical activity at least 3 days a week; reduce Body Mass Index (BMI), reduce your intake of junk calories, eat less processed and nitrite foods, eat a high-fiber, low-fat diet, quit alcohol, and obviously quit tobacco.

This type of event integrates experts from multiple specialties in order to provide more complete information about the disease and the areas from which it can be covered.

As we well know, the arrival of the pandemic put a stop to most follow-up processes for patients with chronic diseases and, unfortunately, cancer colorectal was no exception. That is why Mrs. Sánchez calls on the population to resume her medical check-ups.

“We must go back to the doctor, have confidence in the doctor and we must also know that screening tests are extremely important, not only for this condition, but for other types of cancer,” he concluded. “Screening tests, which are done when there are no symptoms, can make the difference between an early diagnosis and a late diagnosis.”