Veteran Nick Castellanos agrees with Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies they agree with free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos. The All Star and Silver Slugger outfielder is a client of the Boras Corporation. It is an agreement of five years worth $100 millionwhich will pay him $20 million a year between now and 2026.

It’s the second notable signing in three days for the Phillies, who on Wednesday agreed to a four-year deal with slugger Kyle Schwarber. As teams like the Mets and Braves continue to add to their rosters to battle for the top spot in the NL East, the Phillies have added two impact bats to the middle of their order:

Castellanos, 30, 6-foot-3, became a free agent in November after he exercised an opt-out clause and walked away from the final two years and $34 million remaining on a four-year, $64 million contract with the Reds. The decision was eminently predictable, given the strength of his production in Cincinnati.

The Reds made Castellanos a qualifying offer, which he naturally turned down, meaning it would cost the Phillies their second-highest pick and $500,000 of their international bonus pool. The Reds, meanwhile, will get a compensatory pick after the first round of the 2022 draft.