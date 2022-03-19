two lovebirds on a bench in a park in the Canary Islands

Jennifer Lopez is filming in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the Netflix blockbuster ‘The Mother’and her boyfriend Ben Affleck He has flown there to be with her, because since the couple has resumed their relationship 18 years after their breakup they cannot be separated for even a minute. They have been seen walking around the city, shopping, having a coffee like some other lovers… and also sit on a bench to talk about the human and the divine.

Precisely, this moment that has been portrayed by the cameras, in the Plaza de las Ranas, in the Vegueta areahas given rise to pranks on social networks.

Some users have told their experiences in that same bankwhich, coincidentally, is very close to the hotel Santa Catalina where the actress and co-producer of the film in which she plays contract killerwith a difficult mission: to save the life of his own daughter, and in which JLo shares the spotlight with the actor Joseph Fiennes and also with the Mexican Gael Garcia Bernal.

Related news

“It makes me beautiful to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer López recover their love on the same bench that I threw myself on Twelfth Night in 2014, 2017 and 2018,” wrote a tweeter. “In that same bank I lost my virginity back in 2003, it is an honor that Benicio Afflicted and Jenny are going to rub there 15 years later. Beautiful,” another has written. “Pilgrimage place”, added another tweeter.

Here are some of the jokes:

place of pilgrimage pic.twitter.com/5UyNQtrVE9 – Martin Alonso (@Martin_AFdez) March 17, 2022

In that same bank I lost my virginity back in 2003, it is an honor that Benicio Afflicted and Jenny are going to rub there 15 years later. precious 😍 – Samu Martín Lorenzo (@KarmaLP) March 16, 2022

On that bench, a pigeon shit on me While I was sitting waiting for my ex, so that day was not very romantic, let’s say. – Sebastian Pulido Casillas (@Se_BasTian90) March 17, 2022