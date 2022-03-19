Toni Storm would already be making a lot of money with OnlyFans

Toni Storm has not yet taken any steps forward in her career as a professional wrestler after voluntarily leaving WWE a few months ago. Instead, is currently on the front page due to the opening of his OnlyFans account. He immediately drew attention because there have been many fans who have asked him to do it for a long time.

► Toni Storm opens OnlyFans

In the same announcement confirming this news, Toni Storm anticipated that it would be today March 19 when he began to publish exclusive content for those who subscribe to your profile, which has a cost, although there are different packages, of $19.99 per month. Entering we see that he has already made a publication to welcome his followers.

In addition, the journalist Ryan Satin publishes:

Just doing basic math, it looks like Toni Storm has made almost 10K in less than an hour with the launch of her OnlyFans. Crazy. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 19, 2022

“Doing basic math, it seems that Toni Storm has made almost ten thousand dollars in less than an hour with the launch of his OnlyFans. What madness.”

It is not a surprise since this fighter has been praised countless times for her beauty and there will be many people who want to have more exclusive access to the content that she will publish soon. In addition to also having the opportunity to send messages directly to her, with whom you can even chat.

Regarding his career in the strings, we will also see how he is doing. As a WWE Superstar she didn’t do as well as she herself and her fans would have wanted of her but she was NXT UK Champion and had the opportunity to wrestle on the main roster. At the same time when she was independent yes it went great and presumably it will do the same from now on.