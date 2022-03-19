Today is the birthday of Bruce Willis and Glenn Close: their best films and where to see them

On March 19, 1947, and 1955 were born, respectively, actress Glenn Close and actor Bruce Willis.

There are not many similarities between these two actors, since Bruce Willis, with a few exceptions, was characterized by playing tough guy roles and action movies (he rose to fame with Die Hard and was part of the cast of The Expendables), while the 75-year-old actress, nominated no less than 8 times for the Oscar Awards, was, among numerous appearances, one of the stars of the iconic thriller Fatal Attraction or Albert Nobbs drama.

