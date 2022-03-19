Today is the birthday of Bruce Willis and Glenn Close: their best films and where to see them

On March 19, 1947, and 1955 were born, respectively, actress Glenn Close and actor Bruce Willis.

There are not many similarities between these two actors, since Bruce Willis, with a few exceptions, was characterized by playing tough guy roles and action movies (he rose to fame with Die Hard and was part of the cast of The Expendables), while the 75-year-old actress, nominated no less than 8 times for the Oscar Awards, was, among numerous appearances, one of the stars of the iconic thriller Fatal Attraction or Albert Nobbs drama.

But, in addition to sharing the date of birth, both managed to position themselves as renowned actors in a world that does not give room to just anyone.

For this reason, we decided to celebrate him by sharing some of his best films, available on different platforms so that everyone can enjoy them.

Movies available on Netflix:

Hillbilly

Adams and Close

JD Vance (Gabriel Basso), an ex-marine from southern Ohio and current Yale law student, is about to land his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return home to his special family. and their dynamic is something he has tried to forget. Glenn Close she puts herself in the shoes of the young man’s grandmother and mother of the character in Amy Adams. Close will be the one who helps the young man to better understand part of his life on this personal journey to his roots.

trauma center

The film was criticized but it was all the rage in streaming

Bruce Willis stars this action thriller whose synopsis reads: Young Father Will (Hayden Christensen) takes his family on a trip to a cabin in the woods. Along the way, the Chief of Police (Willis) advises them to be careful, as there has been a robbery at the local bank. While on the hunt, Will and his son Danny witness the attempted murder of a man after another attempted bank robbery, this time gone wrong.

Movies available on Amazon Prime Video:

Brooklyn Orphans

A great movie and a great cast

New York. 1950s. Lionel Essrog is a lonely private detective, affected by Tourette’s Syndrome, who ventures to try to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Willis). Rounding out the cast are Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe.

Albert Nobbs

One of Close’s best films

Glenn Close She starred in this story in a play in the 1980s and from then on she tried to take it to the movies, becoming one of the screenwriters for this film. Here, Close performs one of her best roles, in this drama of a woman who, forced by the restrictions imposed on her gender at the time, decides to disguise herself as a man to survive, until after many years, a love makes that its entire construction threatens to be destroyed.

Movies available on HBO Max:

Sin City: the city of sin

Sin City, a gem

One of the best movies of Willis and from the platform. In Sin City, a city of corrupt cops, some seek revenge, others redemption, or both at the same time. Marv (Mickey Rourke) sets out to avenge the death of her only love. Dwight (Clive Owen) is a private investigator with problems to solve. Hartigan (Bruce Willis), the only honest cop in town, tracks down a young woman who is in the hands of a sadistic senator’s son.

The House of Spirits

Glenn and Meryl in The House of the Spirits

Directed by Bille August, music by Hans Zimmer, Glenn Close accompanied by Jeremy Irons, Winona Ryder, Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas, and a book by Isabel Allende as a starting point, the result is a film that narrates the ups and downs of a class family high Chilean in the midst of turbulent moments in the country that conclude with the coup against President Salvador Allende.

