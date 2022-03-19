This strange smartphone has two screens and is indestructible

In ProAndroid we usually talk about smartphones conventional and quite common, but from time to time also of other very, very peculiar ones. Today we talk about Doogee S98a smartphone that wants to stand out in its niche and for that it has included features truly interesting. It is not only an indestructible mobile with a military certification, it also has a secondary screen or a camera to see at night with night vision. In addition, it will be available soon on AliExpress and also on Doogeemall, the company’s official store.

Double screen, one of them round

This is not the first smartphone to include a screen on the backbut yes one of the first to do it with a circular panel. The secondary screen is spherical and is located in the central part. It is something similar to what Huawei has done with its P50 Pocket.

This screen can be customized, include clocks, images, colors and see all kinds of information. Its design has very small bezels, so all you see is the screen.

Military certification to resist everything

Another of the most striking features of this smartphone is its resistance. The device is a rugged mobile designed to resist almost everything. It can be pounded, submerged, used at high temperatures, and just about anything else you can think of.

It is so resistant that it has passed a military certification of resistance, something that only a few electronic products can afford. No matter what situation you use this Doogee S98then nothing will happen to him.

Night vision thanks to a special sensor

We have already told you that it was a special smartphone. It is one of the few phones in the world to include a special camera for night vision. It is a specific 20 MP sensor that accompanies the rest of 64 and 8MP.

With it you can record videos or take pictures in total darkness without any problem. The quality will not be the same as with illuminationbut it will allow you to take quite different shots that with other similar devices it will not be possible.

The rest of the device’s features are not far behind, as it includes a MediaTek Helio G96 processor8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, a 6,000 mAh battery and a fast charge of 33W.

East Doogee S98 It has already been announced but has not yet been put up for sale. It will be on AliExpress on March 28. From that day and until April 1 it can be obtained by $239 on sale. After this date it will be sold for its original price of $399.

And if you can’t afford it, you can always try your luck in the sweepstakes that Doogee is running on its own website.