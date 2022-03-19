This is what Kim Kardashian thinks of the suspension of Instagram to Kanye West

kardashian41, who shares the children North8, Saint6, Chicago4 and psalms2, with West, 44, previously told a judge the rapper’s social media activity “caused him emotional distress.” The consulted source agreed that “all the publications of kanye They’ve been exhausting for her.”

A Meta spokesman told Page Six on Wednesday that the recent publications of West violated company policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment. The company’s decision to mark zuckerberg was that the rapper was unable to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours.

Kanye West has yet to regain control of his Instagram account.

The most recent Instagram attack of West was addressed to Trevor Noah after the presenter of the DailyShow express his support for kardashian. In a post, since deleted, kanyehurled a racial slur at Noah38, mocking him by using the offensive slur “kn” to replace the original lyrics of kumbaya.

Trevor responded to the insult West in the comments section, writing in part, “It breaks my heart to see you like this.” Days before, kanye He shared a heated video claiming that his ex-wife was purposely keeping their four children away from him.