Suri, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise He is part of the new generation of young Hollywood millionaires. Although the almost 16-year-old daughter of the two actors is rarely seen, everyone wants to know how much she has grown and who she looks more like: her father or her mother.

The resemblance between Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Suri

What the public has said is that Suri Cruise has a greater resemblance to Katie Holmes, his 43-year-old mother. This great resemblance, is it because Katie and Suri live together daily, while Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter for more than 6 years?





When Suri was 14 years old, Katie revealed to InStyle, “I love her so much. My main goal is to nurture her individuality. That her strength, confidence and ability be 100% assured.”

Furthermore, in this current time, he told Daily Telegraph (v.went DailyMail) that he likes to keep Suri out of his interviews. “But this time of quarantine has been a great lesson, seeing everything we’ve done and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and spending time together.”

Here you can read more about why Katie Holmes defended Suri Cruise from Scientology, Tom Cruise’s religion and why Tom doesn’t see his daughter as often.

This is what Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise looked like at Suri’s age

Suri turns 16 on April 18, 2022, and this is what her parents looked like at the same age—or close to it. Who do you think she looks more like?

Photos of Katie Holmes at the age of 16, 17 and even 18 years old, ages that Suri will soon reach and the resemblance to her mother is distinguished. From red carpets at the Emmys to as her character on ‘Dawson’s Creek.’

Tom Cruise between the ages of 16 and 19, when he was just a young heartthrob and started with big film and television projects.