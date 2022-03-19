These are all the Xiaomi that have already received Android 12 – Xiaomi News

As Xiaomi has updated its smartphones to MIUI 13, many of these have also received Android 12therefore receiving a greater number of new features, better performance and, especially, a higher level of privacy.

MIUI itself usually implements a large part of the latest news regardless of the version of Android on which it is based, At a low level, having Android 12 will provide us with greater security for us and our data.

Remember that to find out the version of Android installed on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO, simply go into the Settings of MIUI and then press on over the phone. Once inside the Android version will appear in the section android version.

These are all the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that have already received Android 12

Although, a few days ago we collected all those Xiaomi devices that had already received MIUI 13 officially, today we do the same but with those models that already have Android 12. Specifically these are:

Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro

redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

LITTLE F3, LITTLE F3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

If your device is on the list and has not yet received Android 12, in this article we will tell you how to perform an update manually.