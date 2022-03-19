the unrevealed story of the Marvel actor

With only 19 years Tom Holland arrived at Marvel to become, after the precedent of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in the new Spider-Man. The boy, known for his charisma and his spontaneity in front of the cameras, perfectly handled the pressure he had to be the replacement for the first Peter Parker and knew how to become one of his favorites. So much so that, little by little, he began to be considered the great find of the franchise.

And today, at the age of 25, Tom Holland He has a short, but successful career that every day takes him further to the top. Already with three solo movies at Marvel plus three with the Avengers and a stint in different productions where he was the protagonist, he ended up becoming the new king of billboards. This of course, more than anything with the two great releases he had in recent months, Spider-Man: No Way Home on one side and Uncharted for the other.

It can certainly be considered Tom Holland one of those actors who achieved his dreams, but at the same time fought for them. There have been videos of the interpreter for months in which fans claim that he predicted his entire life, but in reality what he is currently experiencing is the result of so much work and effort. But, behind that dreamy, charismatic boy and great actor who has conquered the world, there is more than an artist.

What were Tom’s early years like? How is his family made up? His first works? Read the profile below in which the story of the young Briton will be told in great detail.

+Who is Tom Holland

Origins of Tom Holland

Born on June 1, 1996 in Kingston Upon Thames in London, he bears the full name of Thomas Stanley Holland, but is known worldwide by his nickname and surname. Of course, it should be noted that, despite being born in England, the actor has Irish ancestry thanks to his two parents.

Tom Holland’s family

The actor is the son of comedian and writer Dominic Anthony Holland, who is well known in England and has a very successful career to the point that he won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award in 1993 and has a series on BBC Radio 4 called “The Small World of Dominic Holland” with which he also won a Comic Heritage Award. For his part, the interpreter’s mother is the renowned photographer Nicola Elizabeth Frost Holland who is very loved by the actor’s fans.

However, Holland is not the only child, but has three younger brothers: the twins Sam and Harry, 23 years old, and the little Paddy, only 17. Between the four they have a great bond and all share a great love for the animal of the family, his dog Tessa.

Tom Holland’s first steps in the artistic world

Although many believe that the young man began his acting career, there is nothing further from reality than that theory. Well, before succeeding on the big screen, Holland began to demonstrate his artistic abilities in the dance. At the age of ten, he began taking ballet classes in his garage, thanks to his mother, and despite the enjoyment he had in this activity, he also faced bullying from his schoolmates for doing it. Although, as if this were not enough, he also demonstrated his talent in hip hop, a discipline that he loved in the same way as ballet.

Tom Holland and his life as a student

He attended high school at Donhead, a Catholic school in Wimbledon, and later attended Wimbledon College. She at the same time studied dance at the Nifty Feet Dance School also in Wimbledon and trained in acting and hip hop dance at the Brit School of Performing Arts which is located in the London Borough of Croydon.

Beginnings in acting and ultimate stardom

While he was training and perfecting himself at the BRIT, his talent charmed the choreographer Lynne Page to the point that he was offered the role with which he would start a successful career: the leading man in the musical billy elliot. It was in 2008 when the dancer was able to demonstrate all his skills on a stage where he had music from Elton John and lyrics by Lee Hall.

Then, in 2012, when he graduated from the BRIT, he made his film debut with the role of Lucas in The impossible where he gave life to this young man who played the son of the great stars, naomi watts and Ewan McGregor. He auditioned at the end of 2010 and he was selected to be one of the main protagonists in this film that reflected the tsunami tragedy in Thailand in 2004.

And his performance was so impressive that that year he received critical acclaim to the point that he was nominated for the National Board of Review for Breakthrough Actor of the Year and for the 2012 Critics Choice Awards for Best Young Performer. Then a year later he co-starred with Saoirse Ronan My Life Now and in 2015 he was part of Wolf Halla series in which he brought Gregory Cromwell to life, the same year he worked with Chris Hemsworth in in the heart of the sea.

However, in 2016 would come the greatest of his successes and the beginning of world fame: he appeared for the first time in Marvel in Captain America: Civil War as the new Spider-Man. From there he became one of the most famous young artists in the world, reaping thousands of fans in different countries who began to follow in his footsteps.

In fact, such success and his acting level has led him, in 2017, to be part of three new productions: Z, the lost city, The War of the Currents and, of course, his first solo film in the MCU, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Likewise, in the superhero franchise he continued to work in two more films being the exclusive protagonist and in two others together with The Avengers.

However, between 2020 and 2022 it has grown exponentially since it starred in different cinema successes such as The devil at all hours (2020), Chaos:Walking (2021), Cherry (2021) and the unrivaled Spider-Man: No Way Home in which he established himself as one of the favorite Peter Parkers. But, as if this were not enough, in 2022 he has already launched Uncharted: Off the Mapa huge hit at the box office, and is currently gearing up to work on an Apple TV series called The Crowded Room in which he will be leading the cast alongside Amanda Seyfried.

Of course, it should be noted that after this work Tom Holland confirmed that he wants to get away, at least for a while, from acting and focus on starting a family. Well, now, the young man is in a relationship with his co-star in Spider-Man, Zendaya Coleman and apparently their love is going from strength to strength. However, beyond what she can decide from now on, she has undoubtedly managed to show how talented he is and how prepared he is to face any challenge that is proposed to him.

The other side of Tom Holland

Having said this, there is no longer any doubt that Tom Holland He is a great actor and he has everything to become a great legend, leaving a legacy in the world of cinema. However, it should be noted that in addition to standing out in the industry, he also stands out in sports.

This is because for certain films he has had to get in shape for what he found in boxing and physical training a great passion. However, this is not the only sport that Holland enjoys, but Together with his brothers, he is a great golf enthusiast. More than once he himself has shown videos playing and having fun in the fields.

Apparently doing this discipline helps him to clear his mind when he has a lot of work and, also, it is the only sport that he was allowed to do. Well, in his contract with Marvel he was forced not to practice risky sports, precisely, not to get injured, and golf is the only one they allowed him.