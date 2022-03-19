The three hidden premieres to watch on Netflix in a weekend

The weekend is here and it’s time to unwind. The date of the League Cup classics may be a possibility, but for those who are not football lovers, looking at what premieres Netflix has becomes the best option.

Marilyn has black eyes

This is the new bet of Netflix and Italian cinema, country where they already premiered and it was a success. It is a romantic comedy that addresses issues such as mental health and dreams that remain to be fulfilled. when a patient is admitted to a clinic.

The story tells how food brings together a creative duo in a psychiatric hospital. But to make their fictional restaurant come true, they will have to find the recipe to heal.

john wick 2

Keanu Reeves dons his black hitman suit again for this second installment of the film series. On this occasion John Wick will be persecuted by his past in the great Continental Hotel.

The good news for fans: Netflix is ​​already working on the production of a series with the character as the protagonist.

Downtown Abbey: The Movie

The finishing touch for the great series of British times. The Crawley family prepares to welcome King George V and Queen Mara to Downton. However, the royal visit will not be without complications and domestic and political intrigues.